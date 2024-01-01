Paninis in Back Bay

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
italian panini$12.75
daily special! mortadella, salami, capicola, fresh mozzarella, peperonata, basil pesto, parmesan crema pressed on our grills. (sandwich sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible) (w/o nuts)
braised lamb panini$13.75
banana pepper jam, sauteed spinach, feta-tzatziki, focaccia (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Parish Cafe & Bar

361 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1441 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PAOLO'S PEASANT PANINI$18.95
Chef Vinicio Paoli of Toscano's- a simple array of Buffalo Mozzarella, tomato, romaine and olive oil. Served warm on toasted focaccia bread with mixed greens, white beans and an herb vinaigrette.
PAOLO'S PEASANT PANINI$18.95
VINICIO PAOLI - TOSCANO'S
FRESH MOZZARELLA, TOMATO, ROMAINE AND OLIVE OIL SERVED ON WARM FOCACCIA BREAD. SIDED WITH MIXED GREENS AND BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE.
More about Parish Cafe & Bar

