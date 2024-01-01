Paninis in Back Bay
Back Bay restaurants that serve paninis
Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|italian panini
|$12.75
daily special! mortadella, salami, capicola, fresh mozzarella, peperonata, basil pesto, parmesan crema pressed on our grills. (sandwich sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible) (w/o nuts)
|braised lamb panini
|$13.75
banana pepper jam, sauteed spinach, feta-tzatziki, focaccia (w/o nuts)
SANDWICHES
Parish Cafe & Bar
361 Boylston Street, Boston
|PAOLO'S PEASANT PANINI
|$18.95
Chef Vinicio Paoli of Toscano's- a simple array of Buffalo Mozzarella, tomato, romaine and olive oil. Served warm on toasted focaccia bread with mixed greens, white beans and an herb vinaigrette.
