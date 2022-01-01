Pies in Back Bay

Go
Back Bay restaurants
Toast

Back Bay restaurants that serve pies

Cottage pie image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Cornish Pasty Co

51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cottage pie$19.95
Seasoned ground beef with peas & carrots, topped with grilled onion, mashed potato and cheddar cheese.
Served with red wine gravy.
Chicken Pot Pie$19.95
Diced chicken breast, carrots, celery, potatoes, green beans, and onions simmered in our rosemary white wine chicken gravy. Served with a side of rosemary chicken gravy
More about Cornish Pasty Co
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Club Cafe

209 Columbus Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.8 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seasonal Fruit Pie$9.00
changes all the time call to find out todays option
More about Club Cafe
1855 bar a vin image

 

1855 bar a vin

259 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Apple pie
More about 1855 bar a vin

Browse other tasty dishes in Back Bay

Tacos

Chopped Salad

Chicken Salad

Egg Sandwiches

Tuna Rolls

Greek Salad

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Back Bay to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston