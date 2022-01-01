Pies in Back Bay
Back Bay restaurants that serve pies
Cornish Pasty Co
51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston
|Cottage pie
|$19.95
Seasoned ground beef with peas & carrots, topped with grilled onion, mashed potato and cheddar cheese.
Served with red wine gravy.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$19.95
Diced chicken breast, carrots, celery, potatoes, green beans, and onions simmered in our rosemary white wine chicken gravy. Served with a side of rosemary chicken gravy
Club Cafe
209 Columbus Avenue, Boston
|Seasonal Fruit Pie
|$9.00
changes all the time call to find out todays option
1855 bar a vin
259 Newbury St, Boston
|Apple pie