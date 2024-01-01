Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Back Bay

Back Bay restaurants
Back Bay restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street

131 clarendon street, boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
sticky bun bread pudding$6.30
with pecans
chocolate pudding cup$6.75
chocolate pudding topped with sweetened whipped cream + cocoa powder (veg, gf, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
Buttermilk & Bourbon image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Buttermilk & Bourbon

160 commonwealth ave., Boston

Avg 4.6 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
Graham Cracker Bread Pudding$12.00
More about Buttermilk & Bourbon
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Parish Cafe & Bar

361 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1441 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
WHITE CHOCOLATE BREAD PUDDING$9.95
WHITE CHOCOLATE
BREAD PUDDING
white chocolate & custard brioche bread pudding, topped with warm chocolate sauce & fresh whipped cream
THE PUDDING PORTOBELLO$23.50
Chef Debra Hughes of Upstairs on the Square- whole portobello mushrooms on focaccia bread with Cacio de Roma cheese, onion marmalade and a walnut parsley pesto. Served with mixed greens and an herb vinaigrette
More about Parish Cafe & Bar

