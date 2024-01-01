Pudding in Back Bay
Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
131 clarendon street, boston
|sticky bun bread pudding
|$6.30
with pecans
|chocolate pudding cup
|$6.75
chocolate pudding topped with sweetened whipped cream + cocoa powder (veg, gf, w/o nuts)
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Buttermilk & Bourbon
160 commonwealth ave., Boston
|Graham Cracker Bread Pudding
|$12.00
SANDWICHES
Parish Cafe & Bar
361 Boylston Street, Boston
|WHITE CHOCOLATE BREAD PUDDING
|$9.95
WHITE CHOCOLATE
BREAD PUDDING
white chocolate & custard brioche bread pudding, topped with warm chocolate sauce & fresh whipped cream
|THE PUDDING PORTOBELLO
|$23.50
Chef Debra Hughes of Upstairs on the Square- whole portobello mushrooms on focaccia bread with Cacio de Roma cheese, onion marmalade and a walnut parsley pesto. Served with mixed greens and an herb vinaigrette