Beacon Hill restaurants you'll love

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|CHEESE PIZZA
|$15.00
Cheese pizza or create your own.
|CHICKEN PARM SUB
|$11.00
breaded chicken topped with plum tomato sauce & melted provolone & pecorino
|CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA
|$21.00
grilled chicken, basil pesto, oven dried tomato & mozzarella cheese
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Tip Tap Room
138 Cambridge Street, Boston
|BROCCOLI 2 KALE
|$16.00
|STEAK FRITES
|$27.00
|STEAK TIPS
|$25.00
BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria
242 Cambridge Street, Boston
|Super Steak Burrito
|$10.20
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
|Super Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Regular Carnitas Burrito
|$8.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Peregrine
170 charles street, Boston
|Peregrine Burger
|$18.00
aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles on black pepper brioche
|pasta bolognese
|$26.00
all beef ragu, topped with parm
|meatball sub
|$18.00
all beef meatballs in red sauce, with provolone, on ciabatta