Beacon Hill restaurants you'll love

Go
Beacon Hill restaurants
Toast

Beacon Hill's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Beacon Hill restaurants

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca image

 

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
Cheese pizza or create your own.
CHICKEN PARM SUB$11.00
breaded chicken topped with plum tomato sauce & melted provolone & pecorino
CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA$21.00
grilled chicken, basil pesto, oven dried tomato & mozzarella cheese
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
The Tip Tap Room image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tip Tap Room

138 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (797 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BROCCOLI 2 KALE$16.00
STEAK FRITES$27.00
STEAK TIPS$25.00
More about The Tip Tap Room
Anna's Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria

242 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (9247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Super Steak Burrito$10.20
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Regular Carnitas Burrito$8.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
More about Anna's Taqueria
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street image

 

Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

70 Charles Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
Peregrine image

 

Peregrine

170 charles street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Peregrine Burger$18.00
aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles on black pepper brioche
pasta bolognese$26.00
all beef ragu, topped with parm
meatball sub$18.00
all beef meatballs in red sauce, with provolone, on ciabatta
More about Peregrine
The Paramount Beacon Hill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Paramount Beacon Hill

44 Charles St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about The Paramount Beacon Hill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Beacon Hill

Cookies

Map

More near Beacon Hill to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston