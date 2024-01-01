Cake in Beacon Hill
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)
|$3.50
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar. (270 cal, Contains: Milk, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond))
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Loaf Slice
|$4.75
Moist and tender carrot cake filled with golden raisins and walnuts, topped with a sweet walnut streusel. (660 cal, Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
|Halva Sesame Tea Cake (GF)
|$3.50
Tender almond cake with a halva paste topped with sesame. (260 cal, Contains: Milk, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nuts (Almond))