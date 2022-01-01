Cheesecake in Beacon Hill
Beacon Hill restaurants that serve cheesecake
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Tip Tap Room
138 Cambridge Street, Boston
|NY CHEESECAKE
|$14.00
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg