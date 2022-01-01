Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Beacon Hill

Beacon Hill restaurants
Beacon Hill restaurants that serve cheesecake

The Tip Tap Room image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tip Tap Room

138 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (797 reviews)
Takeout
NY CHEESECAKE$14.00
More about The Tip Tap Room
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

70 Charles Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

