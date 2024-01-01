Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Beacon Hill

Beacon Hill restaurants that serve chicken salad

Florina Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

TakeoutDelivery
ROCKET SALAD BREADED CHICKEN$18.00
arugula, oven dried tomato, lemon thyme vinaigrette & Caña de Cabra goat cheese
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

70 Charles Street, Boston

TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread. (660 cal, Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy)
GF Strawberry, Rhubarb & Chicken Salad$14.50
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, baby kale, poached rhubarb, strawberries, mint, roasted chicken, and toasted almonds, served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)
Chicken Salad$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint (400 cal, Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy)
