Pies in Beacon Hill

Beacon Hill restaurants
Beacon Hill restaurants that serve pies

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tip Tap Room

138 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BLUEBERRY PIE$14.00
More about The Tip Tap Room
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

70 Charles Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin on a rich pie crust topped with a ring of candied walnuts. (370 cal, Contains: Egg, Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
Salted Honey Hazelnut & Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Salted honey filling, hazelnuts and pecans in a rich pie crust. (680 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts & Pecan), Dairy, Wheat)
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

