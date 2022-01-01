Boston American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Boston
Boloco
133 Federal Street, Boston
|Popular items
|The Summer Bowl
|$10.50
Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
|Elote (Street Corn) Bowl
|$10.50
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese. Served with farro and with or without our House Calabacitas.
|Modern Mexican Bowl
|$10.50
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Popular items
|Cuban Spring Rolls
|$11.00
smoked ham, slow cooked pork shoulder, house-made pickles, swiss cheese in a fried wonton with sweet mustard
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
crispy fried chicken breast, chipotle aioli, shredded lettuce, sliced pickles, sharp cheddar, on a brioche bun with mixed fries
|Boston & Albany Burger
|$17.00
sweet apple and cabbage slaw, whiskey candied bacon, cheddar cheese, on a grilled beef patty with a side of russet and sweet potato fries
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Black Lamb
571 Tremont St, Boston
|Popular items
|Baked Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Mixed green salad with shaved fennel, shaved radish, shaved rainbow carrots, and fresh mint.
Tossed with roasted shallot vinaigrette.
Topped with Vermont Creamery Goat Cheese.
Pasteurized goat cheese is topped with herbed breadcrumbs and baked until warm.
Allergies -
Allium: dressing, sub olive oil and lemon juice
Dairy: goat cheese
Gluten: breadcrumbs
|Burger
your choice of beef, lamb or veggie
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
Brussels Sprouts are halved and roasted in olive oil, salt & pepper and tossed with butter.
Garnished with pitted dates, house-made guanciale, and plated over Harissa Yogurt.
Allergies -
Allium: yogurt
Dairy: butter, yogurt
Nightshade: yogurt, guanciale
Pork: guanciale
Seed: yogurt
Stone Fruit: dates
Raso's Bar & Grille
209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd
|Popular items
|Chicken & Broccoli
|$19.00
|Blackened Salmon
|$25.00
|Veal Parmigiana
|$25.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
jm Curley
21 Temple Pl, Boston
|Popular items
|the greek
|$15.00
|curley burger
|$18.00
|nashville hot chicken
|$17.00
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Five Horses Tavern
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$17.00
Add: Grilled chicken ($5), fried chicken ($5), pulled pork ($5), pork belly ($4), bacon ($4), spinach ($3)
|7 wings
|$16.00
choice of:
Drunken - chili, beer, lime, salt
K-Town - tossed in korean bbq
Honey Hot - tossed in honey hot sauce
|Chicken Sammy
|$17.00
KFC Style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
SEAFOOD
Row 34
383 CONGRESS ST, Boston
|Popular items
|Cornbread
|$8.00
maple butter
|Tuna Crudo
|$21.00
black garlic aïoli, avocado
|Oyster Slider
|$5.00
brioche roll, pickled red onion, chili lime aïoli
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
110 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Popular items
|Hushpuppies
|$10.00
3 hushpuppies served over brown buttter butternut squash puree with crispy sage
|Popcorn Chicken
|$15.00
|Brisket Sliders
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sons of Boston
19 Union St, Boston
|Popular items
|Street Corn
|$9.00
Grilled corn on the cob drizzled with garlic aioli, dusted with Parmesan cheese and fresh herbs
|Bourbon Barrel Steak Tips
|$25.00
10oz of steak tips in a sweet bourbon marinade served with Idaho mashed potatoes and grilled street corn
|Loaded Lobster Roll
|$31.00
5oz fresh lobster meat in a brioche bun
Hot - Poached in butter and cream
Cold - Tossed with mayo, celery and lettuce
Po' Boy - Tempura battered and fried lobster meat with remoulade and lettuce
SANDWICHES
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Pancakes Short Stack
|$6.00
|Sausage, Egg, Cheese
|$4.50
|Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|$4.50
Ashmont Grill
555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Wood Grilled Hanger Steak Frites
|$23.00
chimichurri, hand cut fries
|Ashmont Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine, house croutons, caesar dressing
|AG Burger
|$19.00
wood grilled wagyu beef, L/T/P, brioche bun, hand cut fries
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Nash Bar & Stage
253 Tremont St, Boston
|Popular items
|FRIED SHRIMP
|$13.00
|CREAMY COLESLAW
|$4.00
|POTATO WEDGES
|$6.00
FRENCH FRIES
Chickadee
21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Winter Panzanella Salad
|$16.00
local burrata, blood orange, trevisano radicchio, hazelnut
|Spicy Cauliflower Pita
|$13.00
fermented cabbage, swiss, harissa mayo, pickled veggies
|Half Fried Chicken
|$36.00
warm wheatberry salad with sweet potato, walnuts, and feta, labneh ranch, cheddar biscuits, honey butter
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clery's - Boston, MA
113 Dartmouth St, Boston
|Popular items
|Reg Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$20.00
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Tip Tap Room
138 Cambridge Street, Boston
|Popular items
|BROCCOLI 2 KALE
|$16.00
|STEAK FRITES
|$27.00
|STEAK TIPS
|$25.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Oak + Rowan
321 A street, Boston
|Popular items
|Sides Combination 2 - 4 Guests
|$175.00
One of each: Mashed Potatoes, Heirloom Apple Stuffing, Brussels Sprouts Casserole, Squash + Leek Au Gratin, Cranberry Sauce, and Mushroom Gravy. PLUS your choice of Apple or Pumpkin pie, and a choice of Red or White wine. Enough to feed 2 - 4 guests.
|Mushroom Gravy
|$18.00
|Baked Stuffed Oysters (6)
|$28.00
DeLux Cafe
100 Chandler St., Boston
|Popular items
|Grilled Hanger Steak
|$23.00
adobo marinated hanger steak with broccoli rabe and mashed potatoes
|Pomegranate Salad
|$10.00
arugula with pomegranate seeds, aged goat cheese, toasted pine nuts and pomegranate vinaigrette
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
with fruit salsa and sour cream
Ristorante Lucia
415 Hanover St., Boston
|Popular items
|Pollo Parmigiana
|$22.00
Baked chicken cutlet topped with a light tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese
|Pollo Lucia
|$26.00
Boneless chicken breast sautéed with artichoke hearts and mushrooms in a light lemon sauce
|Paccheri e Coda di Aragosta Fra Diavolo
|$49.00
Traditional Paccheri served with lobster tail and shrimp in Fra Diavolo sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Woods Hill Pier 4
300 Pier 4 Boulevard, Boston
|Popular items
|Crispy Lamb Ribs
|$22.00
urfa pepper & red wine glaze, crispy bits, torn herbs (NF,DF,GF)
|Adelita Margarita
|$15.00
reposado tequila, triple sec, lime, agave
|Salad of Roasted Beets
|$16.00
whipped goat yogurt, preserved kumquats, pistachio crumble
Lower Mills Tavern
2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, creamy ranch; on toasted brioche bun
|Crispy Pork Milanese
|$16.00
breaded & seasoned pork cutlet, spicy maple glaze, root vegetable slaw, whipped goat cheese; served on focaccia bread
|LMT Wings
|$11.00
served with our house ranch
LoLa Burger Boston
11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston
|Popular items
|Double Stack
|$20.00
(2) 5oz Patties
|Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
6oz Grilled Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Swiss
|LoLa Burger
|$25.00
8oz Beef Patty, Aged Cheddar, Red Onion Compote, Foie Gras Sauce
Boloco
50 Congress Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Elote (Street Corn) Salad
|$10.50
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese
|Elote (Street Corn) Bowl
|$10.50
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese. Served with farro and with or without our House Calabacitas.
|Classic Mexican Burrito
|$8.25
Boloco Rice, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)
Flight Club
60 Seaport Blvd #215, Boston
|Popular items
|Caramelized Onion Dip
|$10.00
Gaufrette Potato Chips, Sour Cream & Seasonal Veggies
|Ginger Vegetable Dumplings
|$11.00
Mushroom, Napa Cabbage, Spiced Soy Sauce
|Cronuts
|$8.00
Chocolate and Raspberry Sauces
Slade's Bar and Grill
958 Tremont Street, Roxbury
|Popular items
|Whiting Dinner
|$15.50
|12pc Fried Wings
|$25.50
|Chicken Wing Dinner
|$16.50
FRENCH FRIES
224 Boston Street
224 Boston St, Boston
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, garlic yogurt dressing
|Salmon
|$30.00
mushroom risotto, broccolini, cauliflower, saffron cream sauce
|Burger
|$18.00
caramelized onion aioli, yellow cheddar, crispy bacon, hand cut French fries, sesame bun
The Corner Tavern
421 Marlborough St, Boston
|Popular items
|Tator Tots
|$11.75
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$14.25
|Grilled Cheese
|$9.95
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|Popular items
|ONLINE CHICKEN & WAFFLE SLIDERS
|$17.95
FRIED CHICKEN WITH CHEDDAR AND BACON ON OUR MINI WAFFLES SERVED WITH HOMEFRIES AND SRIRACHA MAPLE SYRUP
|ONLINE FRENCH TOAST STICKS
|$10.95
FRENCH TOAST STICKS ROLLED IN CEREAL AND NUTS SERVED WITH A SIDE OF VANILLA CREAM CHEESE DIPPING SAUCE
|ONLINE CINNAMON ROLL FRENCH TOAST
CINNAMON ROLLS DIPPED IN FRENCH TOAST BATTER WITH A VANILLA CREAM CHEESE GLAZE
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
City Winery
80 Beverly St, Boston
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts, Molasses Vinaigrette, Feta Cheese - vegetarian / gluten free
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, San Marzano, Tomato Sauce
|Pint of Peach Bellini Sorbet
|$10.00
Giovanna Gelato and Sorbet - Locally sourced from Malden Mass.
Boloco
283 Longwood Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Buffalo Bowl
|$10.50
Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.
|The Summer Bowl
|$10.50
Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
|Buffalo Burrito
|$8.25
Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing
- 2
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.