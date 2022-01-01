Boston bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Boston

Bar Mezzana image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Mezzana

360 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Under A Brick*$32.00
Half a partially-deboned chicken is seasoned with pesto, then seared with a weight on top for a crispy skin and juicy, tender meat. Served on a bed of creamy polenta (contains mascarpone and parmesan) topped with a shaved Brussels salad and finished with a chicken jus seasoned with garlic and calabrian chili
Side Rabe*$9.00
Broccoli rabe is blanched and sauteed in olive oil with chili flake and garlic
Eggplant Spread*$6.00
The same eggplant we use for our popular crostini. Made with roasted and peeled eggplant mixed with garlic, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, parsley and olive oil. This is served with crumbled goat cheese, a honey and chili vinaigrette and some fried herbs. Easy topping for crostini. Bread not included.
Picco image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Picco

513 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula$9.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil
LG Pepperoni$24.50
tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
Caesar$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano & croutons (white anchovies by request)
MIDA image

NOODLES

MIDA

782 Tremont St., Boston

Avg 4.6 (1543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SMOKED SHORT RIB LASAGNA$25.00
braised beef short rib, parmesan, fontina, marinara
PACCHERI BOLOGNESE$24.00
pork sugo, broccoli rabe, parmesan, breadcrumbs
INSALATA MISTA$12.00
red wine vinaigrette, pistachios, parmigiano-reggiano, pangrattato
French Quarter image

FRENCH FRIES

French Quarter

545 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (503 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chix Sandwich$19.00
Jambalaya$27.00
Bon Temps
Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Basket Fries$6.00
Lg Tuscan Fig$20.00
Cunard Tavern image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban Spring Rolls$11.00
smoked ham, slow cooked pork shoulder, house-made pickles, swiss cheese in a fried wonton with sweet mustard
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
crispy fried chicken breast, chipotle aioli, shredded lettuce, sliced pickles, sharp cheddar, on a brioche bun with mixed fries
Boston & Albany Burger$17.00
sweet apple and cabbage slaw, whiskey candied bacon, cheddar cheese, on a grilled beef patty with a side of russet and sweet potato fries
Renegade's Pub- image

HAMBURGERS

Renegade's Pub-

1004 Bennington St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (464 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Onion Rings$5.00
Renegade Burger$9.00
Create Your Own Burger$6.00
Tiki Rock image

 

Tiki Rock

2 Broad Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Calamari$15.00
Lobster Mac$27.00
Crab Rangoons$16.00
Causeway Restaurant & Bar image

 

Causeway Restaurant & Bar

65 Causeway Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Causeway 3 way$16.00
Virgina BBQ, toasted roll, 6-hour smoked beef, Mayo, American cheese
Tacos de Birria$16.00
Overnight braised short rib, oxcata cheese,consume
BBQ Chicken Burrito Bowl$17.00
6-hour smoked chicken, brown rice, smashed avocado, corn salsa, tres queso, Valentina aioli, pinto beans, masa crisp
Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8 PCS Wings (Lunch)$12.00
Small Wings (8)$12.95
Medium Boneless (18)$24.95
Black Lamb image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Black Lamb

571 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2375 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Mixed green salad with shaved fennel, shaved radish, shaved rainbow carrots, and fresh mint.
Tossed with roasted shallot vinaigrette.
Topped with Vermont Creamery Goat Cheese.
Pasteurized goat cheese is topped with herbed breadcrumbs and baked until warm.
Allergies -
Allium: dressing, sub olive oil and lemon juice
Dairy: goat cheese
Gluten: breadcrumbs
Burger
your choice of beef, lamb or veggie
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Brussels Sprouts are halved and roasted in olive oil, salt & pepper and tossed with butter.
Garnished with pitted dates, house-made guanciale, and plated over Harissa Yogurt.
Allergies -
Allium: yogurt
Dairy: butter, yogurt
Nightshade: yogurt, guanciale
Pork: guanciale
Seed: yogurt
Stone Fruit: dates
jm Curley image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

jm Curley

21 Temple Pl, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1946 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
the greek$15.00
curley burger$18.00
nashville hot chicken$17.00
Five Horses Tavern image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five Horses Tavern

535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$17.00
Add: Grilled chicken ($5), fried chicken ($5), pulled pork ($5), pork belly ($4), bacon ($4), spinach ($3)
7 wings$16.00
choice of:
Drunken - chili, beer, lime, salt
K-Town - tossed in korean bbq
Honey Hot - tossed in honey hot sauce
Chicken Sammy$17.00
KFC Style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
La Hacienda Restaurant image

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$10.00
Served with melted cheese, beans, jalapenos, and a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Mexican Enchilada$15.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken topped with a homemade red or green salsa. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Carne Asada$16.50
Marinated steak grilled and seasoned to perfection. Served with rice, house salad, and beans
Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe image

 

Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe

289 Causeway St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Patate
Potato, rosemary, mozzarella, gorgonzola and pancetta.
Pollo Pesto
Chicken, pesto, caramelized onions and
mozzarella
Margherita D.O.C
Fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce.
haley.henry image

 

haley.henry

45 Province Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (301 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Risotto$15.00
Quail$20.00
Cauliflower Chowder$15.00
Row 34 image

SEAFOOD

Row 34

383 CONGRESS ST, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cornbread$8.00
maple butter
Tuna Crudo$21.00
black garlic aïoli, avocado
Oyster Slider$5.00
brioche roll, pickled red onion, chili lime aïoli
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar image

 

Hunter's Kitchen & Bar

110 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hushpuppies$10.00
3 hushpuppies served over brown buttter butternut squash puree with crispy sage
Popcorn Chicken$15.00
Brisket Sliders$12.00
Sons of Boston image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sons of Boston

19 Union St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Street Corn$9.00
Grilled corn on the cob drizzled with garlic aioli, dusted with Parmesan cheese and fresh herbs
Bourbon Barrel Steak Tips$25.00
10oz of steak tips in a sweet bourbon marinade served with Idaho mashed potatoes and grilled street corn
Loaded Lobster Roll$31.00
5oz fresh lobster meat in a brioche bun
Hot - Poached in butter and cream
Cold - Tossed with mayo, celery and lettuce
Po' Boy - Tempura battered and fried lobster meat with remoulade and lettuce
Tavitas image

 

Tavitas

640 Atlantic Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos De La Casa$10.99
Classic Tacos$8.99
Quesadilla$10.99
CITRUS & SALT image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

CITRUS & SALT

142 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TO-GO C&S MARGARITA$11.00
el jimador blanco, orange liqueur,
lime, agave; served in a sealed pouch.
FRIED CHICKEN TACOS$11.00
cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, dijon aioli, two tacos per order
FIESTA BOX$55.00
(SERVES 2)
--CHIPS & GUAC--
--CHURROS--
--6 TACOS-- (select 3 of the following tacos)
Shore Leave image

 

Shore Leave

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
american cheese, bread & butter pickle, fancy sauce
Okonomiyaki Tater Tots$10.00
kewpie mayo, katsu sauce, jalapeno-cheese, sesame, nori, bonito
Wings$14.00
Tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, lemon pepper, BBQ or sweet chili. Please choose ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
Yellow Door Taqueria image

TACOS

Yellow Door Taqueria

350 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margaritas$12.00
One Personal margarita. Ready to Drink!
Queso Carne$7.00
marinated steak, oaxaca cheese, blistered bell peppers, bacon & onion jam, habanero salsa roja, cilantro.Gluten free
Dairy free modified
Chicken Tinga$6.00
tinga - braised chicken, lettuce, radish, avocado frito, crema, cilantro. gluten free.
dairy free modified.
Fenway Johnnie's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Fenway Johnnie's

96 Brookline Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Honey Wings$14.00
S'mores Lava Cake$12.00
Side Fries$5.00
Ashmont Grill image

 

Ashmont Grill

555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wood Grilled Hanger Steak Frites$23.00
chimichurri, hand cut fries
Ashmont Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, house croutons, caesar dressing
AG Burger$19.00
wood grilled wagyu beef, L/T/P, brioche bun, hand cut fries
Chickadee image

FRENCH FRIES

Chickadee

21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (2345 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Winter Panzanella Salad$16.00
local burrata, blood orange, trevisano radicchio, hazelnut
Spicy Cauliflower Pita$13.00
fermented cabbage, swiss, harissa mayo, pickled veggies
Half Fried Chicken$36.00
warm wheatberry salad with sweet potato, walnuts, and feta, labneh ranch, cheddar biscuits, honey butter
Toro Boston image

 

Toro Boston

1704 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gambas a Ajillo$18.00
griddled garlic shrimp, chilies, parsley, lemon
Patatas Bravas$10.00
fried potatoes, alioli, spicy tomato sauce
Pulpo a la Plancha$19.00
grilled octopus, confit potato, pimentos alioli
Clery's - Boston, MA image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clery's - Boston, MA

113 Dartmouth St, Boston

Avg 3.7 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reg Mac & Cheese$14.00
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$20.00
Chicken Tenders$14.00
The Tip Tap Room image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tip Tap Room

138 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (797 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BROCCOLI 2 KALE$16.00
STEAK FRITES$27.00
STEAK TIPS$25.00
The Barking Crab image

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cup Of Chowder*$9.00
Traditional New England Clam Chowder
(contains pork)
Barking Crab Cakes (3)*$18.00
3 jumbo lump crab cakes served with remoulade
Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp (each)*$3.50
Jumbo u-10 cocktail shrimp sold by the piece served with cocktail sauce & lemon
