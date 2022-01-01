Boston bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Boston
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Under A Brick*
|$32.00
Half a partially-deboned chicken is seasoned with pesto, then seared with a weight on top for a crispy skin and juicy, tender meat. Served on a bed of creamy polenta (contains mascarpone and parmesan) topped with a shaved Brussels salad and finished with a chicken jus seasoned with garlic and calabrian chili
|Side Rabe*
|$9.00
Broccoli rabe is blanched and sauteed in olive oil with chili flake and garlic
|Eggplant Spread*
|$6.00
The same eggplant we use for our popular crostini. Made with roasted and peeled eggplant mixed with garlic, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, parsley and olive oil. This is served with crumbled goat cheese, a honey and chili vinaigrette and some fried herbs. Easy topping for crostini. Bread not included.
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Picco
513 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Arugula
|$9.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil
|LG Pepperoni
|$24.50
tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
|Caesar
|$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano & croutons (white anchovies by request)
NOODLES
MIDA
782 Tremont St., Boston
|Popular items
|SMOKED SHORT RIB LASAGNA
|$25.00
braised beef short rib, parmesan, fontina, marinara
|PACCHERI BOLOGNESE
|$24.00
pork sugo, broccoli rabe, parmesan, breadcrumbs
|INSALATA MISTA
|$12.00
red wine vinaigrette, pistachios, parmigiano-reggiano, pangrattato
FRENCH FRIES
French Quarter
545 Washington Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Hot Chix Sandwich
|$19.00
|Jambalaya
|$27.00
|Bon Temps
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
|Basket Fries
|$6.00
|Lg Tuscan Fig
|$20.00
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Popular items
|Cuban Spring Rolls
|$11.00
smoked ham, slow cooked pork shoulder, house-made pickles, swiss cheese in a fried wonton with sweet mustard
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
crispy fried chicken breast, chipotle aioli, shredded lettuce, sliced pickles, sharp cheddar, on a brioche bun with mixed fries
|Boston & Albany Burger
|$17.00
sweet apple and cabbage slaw, whiskey candied bacon, cheddar cheese, on a grilled beef patty with a side of russet and sweet potato fries
HAMBURGERS
Renegade's Pub-
1004 Bennington St, Boston
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$5.00
|Renegade Burger
|$9.00
|Create Your Own Burger
|$6.00
Tiki Rock
2 Broad Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Crispy Calamari
|$15.00
|Lobster Mac
|$27.00
|Crab Rangoons
|$16.00
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
65 Causeway Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Causeway 3 way
|$16.00
Virgina BBQ, toasted roll, 6-hour smoked beef, Mayo, American cheese
|Tacos de Birria
|$16.00
Overnight braised short rib, oxcata cheese,consume
|BBQ Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$17.00
6-hour smoked chicken, brown rice, smashed avocado, corn salsa, tres queso, Valentina aioli, pinto beans, masa crisp
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Popular items
|8 PCS Wings (Lunch)
|$12.00
|Small Wings (8)
|$12.95
|Medium Boneless (18)
|$24.95
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Black Lamb
571 Tremont St, Boston
|Popular items
|Baked Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Mixed green salad with shaved fennel, shaved radish, shaved rainbow carrots, and fresh mint.
Tossed with roasted shallot vinaigrette.
Topped with Vermont Creamery Goat Cheese.
Pasteurized goat cheese is topped with herbed breadcrumbs and baked until warm.
Allergies -
Allium: dressing, sub olive oil and lemon juice
Dairy: goat cheese
Gluten: breadcrumbs
|Burger
your choice of beef, lamb or veggie
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
Brussels Sprouts are halved and roasted in olive oil, salt & pepper and tossed with butter.
Garnished with pitted dates, house-made guanciale, and plated over Harissa Yogurt.
Allergies -
Allium: yogurt
Dairy: butter, yogurt
Nightshade: yogurt, guanciale
Pork: guanciale
Seed: yogurt
Stone Fruit: dates
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
jm Curley
21 Temple Pl, Boston
|Popular items
|the greek
|$15.00
|curley burger
|$18.00
|nashville hot chicken
|$17.00
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Five Horses Tavern
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$17.00
Add: Grilled chicken ($5), fried chicken ($5), pulled pork ($5), pork belly ($4), bacon ($4), spinach ($3)
|7 wings
|$16.00
choice of:
Drunken - chili, beer, lime, salt
K-Town - tossed in korean bbq
Honey Hot - tossed in honey hot sauce
|Chicken Sammy
|$17.00
KFC Style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$10.00
Served with melted cheese, beans, jalapenos, and a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
|Mexican Enchilada
|$15.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken topped with a homemade red or green salsa. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
|Carne Asada
|$16.50
Marinated steak grilled and seasoned to perfection. Served with rice, house salad, and beans
Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe
289 Causeway St., Boston
|Popular items
|Patate
Potato, rosemary, mozzarella, gorgonzola and pancetta.
|Pollo Pesto
Chicken, pesto, caramelized onions and
mozzarella
|Margherita D.O.C
Fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce.
haley.henry
45 Province Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Risotto
|$15.00
|Quail
|$20.00
|Cauliflower Chowder
|$15.00
SEAFOOD
Row 34
383 CONGRESS ST, Boston
|Popular items
|Cornbread
|$8.00
maple butter
|Tuna Crudo
|$21.00
black garlic aïoli, avocado
|Oyster Slider
|$5.00
brioche roll, pickled red onion, chili lime aïoli
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
110 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Popular items
|Hushpuppies
|$10.00
3 hushpuppies served over brown buttter butternut squash puree with crispy sage
|Popcorn Chicken
|$15.00
|Brisket Sliders
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sons of Boston
19 Union St, Boston
|Popular items
|Street Corn
|$9.00
Grilled corn on the cob drizzled with garlic aioli, dusted with Parmesan cheese and fresh herbs
|Bourbon Barrel Steak Tips
|$25.00
10oz of steak tips in a sweet bourbon marinade served with Idaho mashed potatoes and grilled street corn
|Loaded Lobster Roll
|$31.00
5oz fresh lobster meat in a brioche bun
Hot - Poached in butter and cream
Cold - Tossed with mayo, celery and lettuce
Po' Boy - Tempura battered and fried lobster meat with remoulade and lettuce
Tavitas
640 Atlantic Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Nachos De La Casa
|$10.99
|Classic Tacos
|$8.99
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
CITRUS & SALT
142 Berkeley St, Boston
|Popular items
|TO-GO C&S MARGARITA
|$11.00
el jimador blanco, orange liqueur,
lime, agave; served in a sealed pouch.
|FRIED CHICKEN TACOS
|$11.00
cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, dijon aioli, two tacos per order
|FIESTA BOX
|$55.00
(SERVES 2)
--CHIPS & GUAC--
--CHURROS--
--6 TACOS-- (select 3 of the following tacos)
Shore Leave
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
american cheese, bread & butter pickle, fancy sauce
|Okonomiyaki Tater Tots
|$10.00
kewpie mayo, katsu sauce, jalapeno-cheese, sesame, nori, bonito
|Wings
|$14.00
Tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, lemon pepper, BBQ or sweet chili. Please choose ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
TACOS
Yellow Door Taqueria
350 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Margaritas
|$12.00
One Personal margarita. Ready to Drink!
|Queso Carne
|$7.00
marinated steak, oaxaca cheese, blistered bell peppers, bacon & onion jam, habanero salsa roja, cilantro.Gluten free
Dairy free modified
|Chicken Tinga
|$6.00
tinga - braised chicken, lettuce, radish, avocado frito, crema, cilantro. gluten free.
dairy free modified.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Fenway Johnnie's
96 Brookline Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Spicy Honey Wings
|$14.00
|S'mores Lava Cake
|$12.00
|Side Fries
|$5.00
Ashmont Grill
555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Wood Grilled Hanger Steak Frites
|$23.00
chimichurri, hand cut fries
|Ashmont Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine, house croutons, caesar dressing
|AG Burger
|$19.00
wood grilled wagyu beef, L/T/P, brioche bun, hand cut fries
FRENCH FRIES
Chickadee
21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Winter Panzanella Salad
|$16.00
local burrata, blood orange, trevisano radicchio, hazelnut
|Spicy Cauliflower Pita
|$13.00
fermented cabbage, swiss, harissa mayo, pickled veggies
|Half Fried Chicken
|$36.00
warm wheatberry salad with sweet potato, walnuts, and feta, labneh ranch, cheddar biscuits, honey butter
Toro Boston
1704 Washington Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Gambas a Ajillo
|$18.00
griddled garlic shrimp, chilies, parsley, lemon
|Patatas Bravas
|$10.00
fried potatoes, alioli, spicy tomato sauce
|Pulpo a la Plancha
|$19.00
grilled octopus, confit potato, pimentos alioli
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clery's - Boston, MA
113 Dartmouth St, Boston
|Popular items
|Reg Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$20.00
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Tip Tap Room
138 Cambridge Street, Boston
|Popular items
|BROCCOLI 2 KALE
|$16.00
|STEAK FRITES
|$27.00
|STEAK TIPS
|$25.00
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Popular items
|Cup Of Chowder*
|$9.00
Traditional New England Clam Chowder
(contains pork)
|Barking Crab Cakes (3)*
|$18.00
3 jumbo lump crab cakes served with remoulade
|Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp (each)*
|$3.50
Jumbo u-10 cocktail shrimp sold by the piece served with cocktail sauce & lemon
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.