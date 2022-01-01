Boston cafés you'll love

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Boston

Mod Espresso image

 

Mod Espresso

485 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Toast$13.00
smoked salmon with goat cheese, cucumbers, capers, micro-greens, pinch of black pepper and chives on sourdough
Turtle Latte$5.00
espresso shot with steamed milk topped with a light layer of foam infused with Monin gourmet chocolate, caramel and hazelnut syrups
Grilled Cheese & Fig$12.00
brie, mozzarella, fig spread
More about Mod Espresso
FLOUR CLARENDON ST image

 

FLOUR CLARENDON ST

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
banana bread$4.00
dense, moist banana bread packed with walnuts, made with One Mighty Mill wheat flour milled in Lynn, MA
cappuccino$4.00
large cappuccino comes with 4 shots of espresso
almond macaroon$3.00
gluten free and vegan
More about FLOUR CLARENDON ST
Dudley Cafe image

 

Dudley Cafe

15 Warren St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Michelle's Bowl$11.95
Jasmine rice, chicken curry, papad, kuchumber salad with mint dressing and roasted peppers.
Nubian Fave$10.95
House Roasted chicken, pesto (nut-free), provolone cheese, sundried tomatoes on multigrain bread.
Madison Park$10.25
Tuna salad, arugula salad, garlic mayonnaise, on ciabatta bread.
More about Dudley Cafe
Harbor Cafe image

 

Harbor Cafe

One Courthouse Way, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deep River Original Sea Salt$2.15
Greek$6.75
Homefries$2.00
More about Harbor Cafe
Coco Leaf Dorchester image

 

Coco Leaf Dorchester

1480 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Che Thai$6.50
Hot luu, jackfruit, longan, lychee, agar, palm seeds, coconut milk, durian( optional). Served with ice
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
More about Coco Leaf Dorchester
Tatte Bakery | Berklee image

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Matcha Latte
Mem tea premium grade matcha with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Prosciutto & Fig Panini$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4 image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Challah French Toast$7.50
Made to order, from scratch. (7-10min)
Mozzarella Pesto Chicken$12.95
Grilled chicken, tomato, fresh mozzarella and pesto.
Breakfast Special$7.25
Three fresh eggs with home fries and toast.
More about Max's Deli Café
Sorelle–Seaport image

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cubano$9.50
pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mustard
Prosciutto, Fig & Goat Cheese$10.50
balsamic fig relish, arugula, CIABATTA
Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers$9.50
basil pesto, CIABATTA
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions image

 

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions

123 Appleton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
THE chocolate chip cookie. Served warm with a sprinkling of sea salt on top.
The Caprese$9.00
mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, arugula, and balsamic aioli on ciabatta. Option to add prosciutto!
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
The Turkey$11.50
Whole grain mustard, bacon, turkey, havarti, pickled red onions, garlic aioli, and arugula on ciabatta.
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
More about Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
Blunch image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Blunch

59 E Springfield Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Bird on fire$10.99
Hand sliced roast chicken breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, shop spicy aioli, fresh tomatoes, baby greens, pressed baguette
The Big Papi$9.25
Black forest ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, shop spicy aioli, pressed baguette
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.66
Dark, milk, and semi sweet chocolate chip cookie
More about Blunch
FLOUR FARNSWORTH ST image

 

FLOUR FARNSWORTH ST

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
americano$3.25
large americano comes with 4 shots of espresso
hummus sandwich$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
roasted sweet potato sandwich$11.50
great hill blue cheese, walnut pesto, green apple, mustard greens, multigrain toast
(veg)
More about FLOUR FARNSWORTH ST
Americano Espresso Bar image

SANDWICHES

Americano Espresso Bar

155 Meridian St, East Boston

Avg 4.3 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Brew On Tap
Snowy Owl
Comayagua region of Honduras. Flavor notes of almond, dark chocolate, and orange. - Brewster, MA
George Howell
Antigua, Guatemala. Flavor notes of dark chocolate and molasses. - Acton, MA
Equal Exchange
East African blend with Flavor notes of raspberry, blueberry, and chocolate ice cream.
NOBL Brazil
Full body dark roast that is smooth and diverse. Flavor notes of dark chocolate and caramel.
ADD BAG$0.10
Latte (No Flavor)
More about Americano Espresso Bar
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
George Howell Coffee image

 

George Howell Coffee

505 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (963 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Latte - 12 oz$5.25
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.
Cappuccino - 8 oz$4.75
A double shot of espresso topped with thick, foamy steamed milk.
Hot Coffee - 16 oz$3.95
Batch brew of Matalapa from La Libertad, El Salvador. Tasting notes of Orange Zest, Honey, and Lime
More about George Howell Coffee
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
scrambled eggs, scallions, bacon, baby spinach, cheddar, sour cream and salsa
Buttery Biscuit Sandwich$8.50
buttermilk biscuit, scrambled egg, aged cheddar, bacon or roasted tomato
Coffee$2.85
the deep, satisfying flavors and aromas of Equator Coffee's award-winning roasts
More about South End Buttery
Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street image

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street

175 Cambridge Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SNOWBALL$3.50
*final days* fluffy brioche, coconut glaze, coconut snow
(v) CRANBERRY ORANGE$3.50
*final days* fluffy VEGAN brioche, swirled cranberry + orange glazes
(v) COOKIE DOUGH STUFFED BISMARCK$3.50
fluffy VEGAN brioche, cookie dough, vanilla + chocolate glaze
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf image

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sorelle Club$9.50
turkey, bacon, fontina, greens, tomato, béarnaise, TOASTED COUNTRY WHITE
Caprese$8.50
tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, balsamic, CIABATTA
Southwestern Chicken$9.75
bacon, avocado, cheddar, greens, tomato, red onion, chipotle, CIABATTA
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
PS Gourmet Coffee image

 

PS Gourmet Coffee

106 Dorchester Street, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bucket Iced Coffee$4.83
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups!
$1 Hot Coffee Large House Blend$1.00
16oz
Bacon Egg Cheese$5.78
Freshly Grilled Egg, Bacon and American Cheese on your choice of bread.
More about PS Gourmet Coffee
Kane's Donuts image

 

Kane's Donuts

90 Oliver Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Raised Chocolate Frosted$3.50
Wicked classic! Our pillowy yeast donut is topped with Kanes’ homemade chocolate frosting
Honey-Dip$3.25
Our award-winning signature dessert since 1955—and ranked by Travel+ Leisure as one of the country’s top-10!—this perfect donut is drenched in our signature honey glaze. (And, yes…it contains real honey. That’s what helped us win!)
Strawberry Frosted$3.50
A year-round fan favorite: We blanket our light yeast donut with strawberry frosting made with robust (real!) strawberries.
More about Kane's Donuts
Tatte Bakery | Fenway image

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green & Nutty Salad$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
BLAT$9.50
Applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Reign Drink Lab image

 

Reign Drink Lab

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Six One Seven$5.95
Blended nitro cold brew, banana, peanut butter, almond milk, honey. Calories 548, Protein 14.1g
Cold Brew Au Lait$3.95
Nitro cold brew, condensed milk
Dirty Chai$4.95
Nitro cold brew, Boston Chai Party tea, milk
More about Reign Drink Lab
Lower Mills Tavern image

 

Lower Mills Tavern

2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, creamy ranch; on toasted brioche bun
Crispy Pork Milanese$16.00
breaded & seasoned pork cutlet, spicy maple glaze, root vegetable slaw, whipped goat cheese; served on focaccia bread
LMT Wings$11.00
served with our house ranch
More about Lower Mills Tavern
PS Gourmet Coffee - Dorchester image

 

PS Gourmet Coffee - Dorchester

514 Gallivan Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jumbo Iced Coffee$3.78
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups!
$1 Hot Coffee Large House Blend$1.00
16oz
Bucket Iced Coffee$4.83
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups!
More about PS Gourmet Coffee - Dorchester
Tatte Bakery | Emerson image

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Plain Croissant$4.00
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Ripple Cafe image

 

Ripple Cafe

1906 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Iced Latte
Double shot espresso & steamed milk. Served over Ice.
Muffins
Choice of double chocolate, blueberry, corn, or coffee cake muffin.
Cinnamon Roll$3.25
Sweet & buttery.
More about Ripple Cafe
Flour Bakery + Cafe - Beacon Hill F9 image

SANDWICHES

Flour Bakery + Cafe - Beacon Hill F9

209 Cambridge St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
bittersweet chocolate brownie$4.50
super rich and chocolatey made with One Mighty Mill whole wheat flour and Tcho chocolate
avocado toast$10.50
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery + Cafe - Beacon Hill F9
Java House image

 

Java House

541 E Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese$10.00
Pretzel$2.50
Slice of Pepperoni$5.00
More about Java House
Haley House Bakery Cafe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Haley House Bakery Cafe

12 Dade Street, Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Nubian Sq$14.50
Did you love our jerk chicken sandwich? Try it as a wrap or a bowl!
jerk chicken thighs, ginger slaw, tomatoes, caramelized onions and chipotle aioli sauce
Frozen Blueberry Pie$35.00
Bake at home! Grab our homemade blueberry crumble in our famous buttery crust! Baking instructions included
Bake @ Home Cookie Dough
Haley House's Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie: dark chocolate chip, brown sugar
Get them fresh or bake them at home with family!
*baking instructions included
More about Haley House Bakery Cafe
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street image

 

Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Boston

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Burritos

Salmon

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston