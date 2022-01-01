Boston cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Boston
Mod Espresso
485 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Salmon Toast
|$13.00
smoked salmon with goat cheese, cucumbers, capers, micro-greens, pinch of black pepper and chives on sourdough
|Turtle Latte
|$5.00
espresso shot with steamed milk topped with a light layer of foam infused with Monin gourmet chocolate, caramel and hazelnut syrups
|Grilled Cheese & Fig
|$12.00
brie, mozzarella, fig spread
FLOUR CLARENDON ST
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Popular items
|banana bread
|$4.00
dense, moist banana bread packed with walnuts, made with One Mighty Mill wheat flour milled in Lynn, MA
|cappuccino
|$4.00
large cappuccino comes with 4 shots of espresso
|almond macaroon
|$3.00
gluten free and vegan
Dudley Cafe
15 Warren St, Roxbury
|Popular items
|Michelle's Bowl
|$11.95
Jasmine rice, chicken curry, papad, kuchumber salad with mint dressing and roasted peppers.
|Nubian Fave
|$10.95
House Roasted chicken, pesto (nut-free), provolone cheese, sundried tomatoes on multigrain bread.
|Madison Park
|$10.25
Tuna salad, arugula salad, garlic mayonnaise, on ciabatta bread.
Harbor Cafe
One Courthouse Way, Boston
|Popular items
|Deep River Original Sea Salt
|$2.15
|Greek
|$6.75
|Homefries
|$2.00
Coco Leaf Dorchester
1480 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Che Thai
|$6.50
Hot luu, jackfruit, longan, lychee, agar, palm seeds, coconut milk, durian( optional). Served with ice
|Brown Sugar Milk Tea
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.50
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Matcha Latte
Mem tea premium grade matcha with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Prosciutto & Fig Panini
|$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Popular items
|Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Popular items
|Challah French Toast
|$7.50
Made to order, from scratch. (7-10min)
|Mozzarella Pesto Chicken
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, tomato, fresh mozzarella and pesto.
|Breakfast Special
|$7.25
Three fresh eggs with home fries and toast.
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$9.50
pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mustard
|Prosciutto, Fig & Goat Cheese
|$10.50
balsamic fig relish, arugula, CIABATTA
|Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers
|$9.50
basil pesto, CIABATTA
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
THE chocolate chip cookie. Served warm with a sprinkling of sea salt on top.
|The Caprese
|$9.00
mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, arugula, and balsamic aioli on ciabatta. Option to add prosciutto!
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
|The Turkey
|$11.50
Whole grain mustard, bacon, turkey, havarti, pickled red onions, garlic aioli, and arugula on ciabatta.
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Popular items
|The Bird on fire
|$10.99
Hand sliced roast chicken breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, shop spicy aioli, fresh tomatoes, baby greens, pressed baguette
|The Big Papi
|$9.25
Black forest ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, shop spicy aioli, pressed baguette
|Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.66
Dark, milk, and semi sweet chocolate chip cookie
FLOUR FARNSWORTH ST
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|Popular items
|americano
|$3.25
large americano comes with 4 shots of espresso
|hummus sandwich
|$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
|roasted sweet potato sandwich
|$11.50
great hill blue cheese, walnut pesto, green apple, mustard greens, multigrain toast
(veg)
SANDWICHES
Americano Espresso Bar
155 Meridian St, East Boston
|Popular items
|Cold Brew On Tap
Snowy Owl
Comayagua region of Honduras. Flavor notes of almond, dark chocolate, and orange. - Brewster, MA
George Howell
Antigua, Guatemala. Flavor notes of dark chocolate and molasses. - Acton, MA
Equal Exchange
East African blend with Flavor notes of raspberry, blueberry, and chocolate ice cream.
NOBL Brazil
Full body dark roast that is smooth and diverse. Flavor notes of dark chocolate and caramel.
|ADD BAG
|$0.10
|Latte (No Flavor)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
George Howell Coffee
505 Washington Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Hot Latte - 12 oz
|$5.25
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.
|Cappuccino - 8 oz
|$4.75
A double shot of espresso topped with thick, foamy steamed milk.
|Hot Coffee - 16 oz
|$3.95
Batch brew of Matalapa from La Libertad, El Salvador. Tasting notes of Orange Zest, Honey, and Lime
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
scrambled eggs, scallions, bacon, baby spinach, cheddar, sour cream and salsa
|Buttery Biscuit Sandwich
|$8.50
buttermilk biscuit, scrambled egg, aged cheddar, bacon or roasted tomato
|Coffee
|$2.85
the deep, satisfying flavors and aromas of Equator Coffee's award-winning roasts
Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street
175 Cambridge Street, Boston
|Popular items
|SNOWBALL
|$3.50
*final days* fluffy brioche, coconut glaze, coconut snow
|(v) CRANBERRY ORANGE
|$3.50
*final days* fluffy VEGAN brioche, swirled cranberry + orange glazes
|(v) COOKIE DOUGH STUFFED BISMARCK
|$3.50
fluffy VEGAN brioche, cookie dough, vanilla + chocolate glaze
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Popular items
|Sorelle Club
|$9.50
turkey, bacon, fontina, greens, tomato, béarnaise, TOASTED COUNTRY WHITE
|Caprese
|$8.50
tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, balsamic, CIABATTA
|Southwestern Chicken
|$9.75
bacon, avocado, cheddar, greens, tomato, red onion, chipotle, CIABATTA
PS Gourmet Coffee
106 Dorchester Street, South Boston
|Popular items
|Bucket Iced Coffee
|$4.83
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups!
|$1 Hot Coffee Large House Blend
|$1.00
16oz
|Bacon Egg Cheese
|$5.78
Freshly Grilled Egg, Bacon and American Cheese on your choice of bread.
Kane's Donuts
90 Oliver Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Raised Chocolate Frosted
|$3.50
Wicked classic! Our pillowy yeast donut is topped with Kanes’ homemade chocolate frosting
|Honey-Dip
|$3.25
Our award-winning signature dessert since 1955—and ranked by Travel+ Leisure as one of the country’s top-10!—this perfect donut is drenched in our signature honey glaze. (And, yes…it contains real honey. That’s what helped us win!)
|Strawberry Frosted
|$3.50
A year-round fan favorite: We blanket our light yeast donut with strawberry frosting made with robust (real!) strawberries.
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Green & Nutty Salad
|$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|BLAT
|$9.50
Applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Reign Drink Lab
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Popular items
|The Six One Seven
|$5.95
Blended nitro cold brew, banana, peanut butter, almond milk, honey. Calories 548, Protein 14.1g
|Cold Brew Au Lait
|$3.95
Nitro cold brew, condensed milk
|Dirty Chai
|$4.95
Nitro cold brew, Boston Chai Party tea, milk
Lower Mills Tavern
2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, creamy ranch; on toasted brioche bun
|Crispy Pork Milanese
|$16.00
breaded & seasoned pork cutlet, spicy maple glaze, root vegetable slaw, whipped goat cheese; served on focaccia bread
|LMT Wings
|$11.00
served with our house ranch
PS Gourmet Coffee - Dorchester
514 Gallivan Blvd, Boston
|Popular items
|Jumbo Iced Coffee
|$3.78
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups!
|$1 Hot Coffee Large House Blend
|$1.00
16oz
|Bucket Iced Coffee
|$4.83
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups!
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Popular items
|Plain Croissant
|$4.00
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Ripple Cafe
1906 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Iced Latte
Double shot espresso & steamed milk. Served over Ice.
|Muffins
Choice of double chocolate, blueberry, corn, or coffee cake muffin.
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.25
Sweet & buttery.
SANDWICHES
Flour Bakery + Cafe - Beacon Hill F9
209 Cambridge St, Boston
|Popular items
|bittersweet chocolate brownie
|$4.50
super rich and chocolatey made with One Mighty Mill whole wheat flour and Tcho chocolate
|avocado toast
|$10.50
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
|applewood smoked bacon sandwich
|$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
Java House
541 E Broadway, South Boston
|Popular items
|Cheese
|$10.00
|Pretzel
|$2.50
|Slice of Pepperoni
|$5.00
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Haley House Bakery Cafe
12 Dade Street, Roxbury
|Popular items
|The Nubian Sq
|$14.50
Did you love our jerk chicken sandwich? Try it as a wrap or a bowl!
jerk chicken thighs, ginger slaw, tomatoes, caramelized onions and chipotle aioli sauce
|Frozen Blueberry Pie
|$35.00
Bake at home! Grab our homemade blueberry crumble in our famous buttery crust! Baking instructions included
|Bake @ Home Cookie Dough
Haley House's Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie: dark chocolate chip, brown sugar
Get them fresh or bake them at home with family!
*baking instructions included
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
