Boston Chicken restaurants you'll love

CGK on Newbury image

 

CGK on Newbury

268 Newbury St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Fries$12.00
Fried Chicken tenders, Buttermilk Ranch
and Chopped Fresh Parsley.
6 Pieces$16.00
All tenders are served with House Pickles.
CHOOSE YOUR CHICKEN: Classic or “Make it Spicy”
TWO SAUCES OF YOUR COICE: Buffalo, BBQ, or Buttermilk Ranch
Fry Me Up$12.00
Fry Me Up (Made With Dark Meat)
Toasted Brioche, Lettuce, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Toasted Brioche, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Mixed Slaw, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
More about CGK on Newbury
Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery image

 

Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery

554 Dudley St, Dorchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Goat Water (FRI & SAT)$5.99
FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLY
Goat Water is a rich stew containing Thyme, Onions, Scallions, and Clove amongst other herbs and spices. that is a part of the national cuisine of the Caribbean island of Montserrat Served with Rolls
Jerk Chicken$12.50
Chicken Leg Quarters marinated overnight in Aunty Vie's special marinade blend spiced with Walkerwood Jerk Seasoning.
Curry Goat$14.00
A savory curry stew with pieces of goat. Cooked with peppers, onions, scallions, garlic, & ginger. It has a slight kick but not spicy.
More about Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery
Ashmont Grill image

 

Ashmont Grill

555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wood Grilled Hanger Steak Frites$23.00
chimichurri, hand cut fries
Ashmont Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, house croutons, caesar dressing
AG Burger$19.00
wood grilled wagyu beef, L/T/P, brioche bun, hand cut fries
More about Ashmont Grill
Ghost King Thai image

 

Ghost King Thai

1704 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sticky Rice$4.95
Served in a baggie, Thai street food style
HOT FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Oozing with spicy AF Thai chili jam, avocado ranch, and som tum on a Martin's Potato roll bun
FUNFETTI COOKIE DOUGH SUNDAE$7.00
Chocolate chip cookie dough, funfetti sprinkles, and whipped cream topped with crushed kit kats
More about Ghost King Thai
La Neta image

 

La Neta

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)$5.00
Flour tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
AL PASTOR TACO (MARINATED PORK)$5.00
Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions
POLLO TACO (CHICKEN)$5.00
Corn tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
More about La Neta
Flying Embers Boston image

 

Flying Embers Boston

152 Hampden St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LEMON ORCHARD$10.99
Citrus-forward with subtle undertones of Lavender, Mint, and Ginger.
4.5% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
BLACK CHERRY$11.99
Fresh dark cherry flavors, finishes clean with a bright twist of lime spritz.
7.2% ABV | 120 CAL | 12 FL OZ
PINEAPPLE CHILI DRAFT$10.00
Juicy pineapple with a hint of ginger and a subtle refreshing, chili finish.
6.8% ABV | 120 CAL | 12 FL OZ
More about Flying Embers Boston

