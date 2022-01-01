Boston Chicken restaurants you'll love
More about CGK on Newbury
CGK on Newbury
268 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Fries
|$12.00
Fried Chicken tenders, Buttermilk Ranch
and Chopped Fresh Parsley.
|6 Pieces
|$16.00
All tenders are served with House Pickles.
CHOOSE YOUR CHICKEN: Classic or “Make it Spicy”
TWO SAUCES OF YOUR COICE: Buffalo, BBQ, or Buttermilk Ranch
|Fry Me Up
|$12.00
Fry Me Up (Made With Dark Meat)
Toasted Brioche, Lettuce, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Toasted Brioche, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Mixed Slaw, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
More about Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery
Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery
554 Dudley St, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Regular Goat Water (FRI & SAT)
|$5.99
FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLY
Goat Water is a rich stew containing Thyme, Onions, Scallions, and Clove amongst other herbs and spices. that is a part of the national cuisine of the Caribbean island of Montserrat Served with Rolls
|Jerk Chicken
|$12.50
Chicken Leg Quarters marinated overnight in Aunty Vie's special marinade blend spiced with Walkerwood Jerk Seasoning.
|Curry Goat
|$14.00
A savory curry stew with pieces of goat. Cooked with peppers, onions, scallions, garlic, & ginger. It has a slight kick but not spicy.
More about Ashmont Grill
Ashmont Grill
555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Wood Grilled Hanger Steak Frites
|$23.00
chimichurri, hand cut fries
|Ashmont Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine, house croutons, caesar dressing
|AG Burger
|$19.00
wood grilled wagyu beef, L/T/P, brioche bun, hand cut fries
More about Ghost King Thai
Ghost King Thai
1704 Washington Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Sticky Rice
|$4.95
Served in a baggie, Thai street food style
|HOT FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
Oozing with spicy AF Thai chili jam, avocado ranch, and som tum on a Martin's Potato roll bun
|FUNFETTI COOKIE DOUGH SUNDAE
|$7.00
Chocolate chip cookie dough, funfetti sprinkles, and whipped cream topped with crushed kit kats
More about La Neta
La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|Popular items
|CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)
|$5.00
Flour tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
|AL PASTOR TACO (MARINATED PORK)
|$5.00
Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions
|POLLO TACO (CHICKEN)
|$5.00
Corn tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
More about Flying Embers Boston
Flying Embers Boston
152 Hampden St, Boston
|Popular items
|LEMON ORCHARD
|$10.99
Citrus-forward with subtle undertones of Lavender, Mint, and Ginger.
4.5% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
|BLACK CHERRY
|$11.99
Fresh dark cherry flavors, finishes clean with a bright twist of lime spritz.
7.2% ABV | 120 CAL | 12 FL OZ
|PINEAPPLE CHILI DRAFT
|$10.00
Juicy pineapple with a hint of ginger and a subtle refreshing, chili finish.
6.8% ABV | 120 CAL | 12 FL OZ
