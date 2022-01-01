Boston Chinese restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chinese restaurants in Boston

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen image

 

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen

247 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
猪骨拉面 Tonkotsu Ramen$14.58
Heavily Creamy broth: Chicken, Pork.
【Side come with: ChaShu, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】
Edamame 毛豆$5.49
Fresh boil edamame serves with sea salt.
鸡肉米线 Chicken Rice Noodle$13.99
Famous Yunnan Rice Noodle.
【Soup base: Chicken, Pork, Shrimp.
Side come with: Chicken, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
Shanti image

 

Shanti

49 Warren St., Roxbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Naan$3.95
Unleavened flour bread baked in hot tandoor oven.
Garlic Naan$4.95
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with garlic and topped with fresh cilantro.
Paratha$4.95
Whole Wheat multi layered, leavened flour bread.
More about Shanti
Wen's Yunnan 2 image

 

Wen's Noodle Tremont

144 Tremont St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
鸡排咖喱（汤）拉面 Katsu Curry Ramen$15.89
Creamy broth: Yellow Curry, Tomato, Veg broth.
【Side come with: Fried Chicken, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】
Gyoza 饺子$6.78
Grill Eel 鳗鱼$6.99
More about Wen's Noodle Tremont
Shun's Kitchen image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai$13.95
Rice noodle with beansprout, and scallion.
Crab Rangoon$9.50
蟹角 - Fried cream cheese crab sticks wrapped wanton skin.
Meat Dumplings$9.50
饺子 - Beef pork and vegetable potstickers.
More about Shun's Kitchen
Just Thai Kitchen image

NOODLES

Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Thai
Famous rice noodle stir-fried with egg, bean sprout, sweet radish, scallion, ground peanut in our house Pad Thai sauce.
Pad-See-Ew
Flat rice noodle stir-fried with egg, Chinese broccoli, carrot in a dark sweet soy sauce.
PS: (Chinese Broccoli will be replaced for Regular Broccoli, if out of stock)
Basil Fried Rice 🌶️
Fried rice with egg, onion, Thai basil, bell pepper in chili basil sauce.
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
Cafe at JFK Library image

 

Cafe at JFK Library

Columbia Point, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arancini$32.00
One dozen mall Italian arborio rice balls filled with your choice of goat cheese or Italian sausage, coated with breadcrumbs, deep fried and served with marinara
Herb Roasted Rack of Lamb, Chili Glaze$240.00
More about Cafe at JFK Library
Restaurant banner

 

Xi'An Rougamo姑娘手西安小吃

417 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Xi'an Cold Skin Liangpi (V) (GF)凉皮$9.95
C3. Beef with Pickle Noodle Soup + Pork Stew Rougamo老坛酸菜牛肉面/粉 + 西安肉夹馍$15.99
N3. Beef Stew Noodle Soup红烧牛肉面/粉$11.95
More about Xi'An Rougamo姑娘手西安小吃

