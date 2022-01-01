Boston Chinese restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Boston
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
247 Newbury Street, Boston
|Popular items
|猪骨拉面 Tonkotsu Ramen
|$14.58
Heavily Creamy broth: Chicken, Pork.
【Side come with: ChaShu, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】
|Edamame 毛豆
|$5.49
Fresh boil edamame serves with sea salt.
|鸡肉米线 Chicken Rice Noodle
|$13.99
Famous Yunnan Rice Noodle.
【Soup base: Chicken, Pork, Shrimp.
Side come with: Chicken, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】
More about Shanti
Shanti
49 Warren St., Roxbury
|Popular items
|Naan
|$3.95
Unleavened flour bread baked in hot tandoor oven.
|Garlic Naan
|$4.95
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with garlic and topped with fresh cilantro.
|Paratha
|$4.95
Whole Wheat multi layered, leavened flour bread.
More about Wen's Noodle Tremont
Wen's Noodle Tremont
144 Tremont St, Boston
|Popular items
|鸡排咖喱（汤）拉面 Katsu Curry Ramen
|$15.89
Creamy broth: Yellow Curry, Tomato, Veg broth.
【Side come with: Fried Chicken, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】
|Gyoza 饺子
|$6.78
|Grill Eel 鳗鱼
|$6.99
More about Shun's Kitchen
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$13.95
Rice noodle with beansprout, and scallion.
|Crab Rangoon
|$9.50
蟹角 - Fried cream cheese crab sticks wrapped wanton skin.
|Meat Dumplings
|$9.50
饺子 - Beef pork and vegetable potstickers.
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
NOODLES
Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
Famous rice noodle stir-fried with egg, bean sprout, sweet radish, scallion, ground peanut in our house Pad Thai sauce.
|Pad-See-Ew
Flat rice noodle stir-fried with egg, Chinese broccoli, carrot in a dark sweet soy sauce.
PS: (Chinese Broccoli will be replaced for Regular Broccoli, if out of stock)
|Basil Fried Rice 🌶️
Fried rice with egg, onion, Thai basil, bell pepper in chili basil sauce.
More about Cafe at JFK Library
Cafe at JFK Library
Columbia Point, Boston
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$32.00
One dozen mall Italian arborio rice balls filled with your choice of goat cheese or Italian sausage, coated with breadcrumbs, deep fried and served with marinara
|Herb Roasted Rack of Lamb, Chili Glaze
|$240.00
