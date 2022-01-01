Boston dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Coco Leaf Dorchester
1480 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Che Thai
|$6.50
Hot luu, jackfruit, longan, lychee, agar, palm seeds, coconut milk, durian( optional). Served with ice
|Brown Sugar Milk Tea
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.50
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Dona Habana Restaurant
811 Massachusetts Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Empanadas De Pollo
|$8.00
TWO CHICKEN EMPANADAS
|Empanadas de Res
|$8.00
TWO BEEF EMPANADAS
|Chicharrón De Puerco
|$10.00
CRISPY PORK BELLY BITES TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONIONS
Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street
175 Cambridge Street, Boston
|Popular items
|SNOWBALL
|$3.50
*final days* fluffy brioche, coconut glaze, coconut snow
|(v) CRANBERRY ORANGE
|$3.50
*final days* fluffy VEGAN brioche, swirled cranberry + orange glazes
|(v) COOKIE DOUGH STUFFED BISMARCK
|$3.50
fluffy VEGAN brioche, cookie dough, vanilla + chocolate glaze
Magnolia Bakery
200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston
|Popular items
|Double Fudge Brownie to go
|$3.50
A soft chewy chocolate brownie. Classic!
|Red Velvet Banana Pudding Small to go
|$5.25
Made with layers of vanilla pudding swirled with cream cheese icing, bananas, chocolate shavings, and freshly-baked red velvet cake.
4 ounces
|Chocolate Hazelnut Banana Cupcake to go
|$3.95
A banana cupcake made with mini chocolate chips, filled with Nutella and iced with a smooth and creamy Nutella buttercream.
SALADS
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Broccoli Rabe
|$9.00
extra virgin olive oil and pecorino cheese
|Chestnut Raviolini
|$30.00
pulled duck, veal broth, butter, parmesan cheese
|Bibb Salad
|$14.00
blue cheese, walnuts, apples, apple cider vinaigrette
Fomu
655 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Confetti Cake- 6"
|$46.95
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich
|$7.95
|Death by Chocolate Cake- 6"
|$46.95
Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street
20 Kilmarnock Street, Boston
|Popular items
|CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT
|$3.50
*final days* chocolate cake doughnut, peppermint glaze, peppermint sprinkles
|EVERYTHING BAGEL
|$3.50
*savory* fluffy brioche, cream cheese, butter + everything bagel spice
|WILDBERRY CAKE
|$3.50
vanilla cake, blueberry glaze, strawberry powdered sugar
FLOUR DALTON ST
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|Popular items
|roast beef sandwich
|$11.50
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, ciabatta (w/o nuts)
|hummus sandwich
|$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
|tcho chocolate chip cookie
|$3.00
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Butcher Shop
552 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Spicy Tomato Soup
|$8.00
1 pint serving
|Green Circle Chicken Pot Pie
|$20.00
Please note that if you'd like your pot-pie warmed, it will take about 45 minutes to be ready.
|Cannoli
|$2.50
Filled to order. Your choice of garnish: chocolate pearls or chopped hazelnuts.
SALADS • NOODLES
honeygrow
1282 Boylston St, Boston
|Popular items
|CYO Beef
|$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
Fomu
140 Brookline Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"
|$46.95
|Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"
|$46.95
|Cookies + Cream Cake- 8"
|$59.95
