Boston dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Boston

Coco Leaf Dorchester image

 

Coco Leaf Dorchester

1480 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Che Thai$6.50
Hot luu, jackfruit, longan, lychee, agar, palm seeds, coconut milk, durian( optional). Served with ice
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
More about Coco Leaf Dorchester
Dona Habana Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Dona Habana Restaurant

811 Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1751 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas De Pollo$8.00
TWO CHICKEN EMPANADAS
Empanadas de Res$8.00
TWO BEEF EMPANADAS
Chicharrón De Puerco$10.00
CRISPY PORK BELLY BITES TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONIONS
More about Dona Habana Restaurant
Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street image

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street

175 Cambridge Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SNOWBALL$3.50
*final days* fluffy brioche, coconut glaze, coconut snow
(v) CRANBERRY ORANGE$3.50
*final days* fluffy VEGAN brioche, swirled cranberry + orange glazes
(v) COOKIE DOUGH STUFFED BISMARCK$3.50
fluffy VEGAN brioche, cookie dough, vanilla + chocolate glaze
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street
Magnolia Bakery image

 

Magnolia Bakery

200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Fudge Brownie to go$3.50
A soft chewy chocolate brownie. Classic!
Red Velvet Banana Pudding Small to go$5.25
Made with layers of vanilla pudding swirled with cream cheese icing, bananas, chocolate shavings, and freshly-baked red velvet cake.
4 ounces
Chocolate Hazelnut Banana Cupcake to go$3.95
A banana cupcake made with mini chocolate chips, filled with Nutella and iced with a smooth and creamy Nutella buttercream.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Prezza image

SALADS

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Broccoli Rabe$9.00
extra virgin olive oil and pecorino cheese
Chestnut Raviolini$30.00
pulled duck, veal broth, butter, parmesan cheese
Bibb Salad$14.00
blue cheese, walnuts, apples, apple cider vinaigrette
More about Prezza
Fomu image

 

Fomu

655 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Confetti Cake- 6"$46.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich$7.95
Death by Chocolate Cake- 6"$46.95
More about Fomu
Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street image

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street

20 Kilmarnock Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT$3.50
*final days* chocolate cake doughnut, peppermint glaze, peppermint sprinkles
EVERYTHING BAGEL$3.50
*savory* fluffy brioche, cream cheese, butter + everything bagel spice
WILDBERRY CAKE$3.50
vanilla cake, blueberry glaze, strawberry powdered sugar
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street
FLOUR DALTON ST image

 

FLOUR DALTON ST

30 Dalton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
roast beef sandwich$11.50
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, ciabatta (w/o nuts)
hummus sandwich$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
tcho chocolate chip cookie$3.00
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates
More about FLOUR DALTON ST
The Butcher Shop image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Butcher Shop

552 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tomato Soup$8.00
1 pint serving
Green Circle Chicken Pot Pie$20.00
Please note that if you'd like your pot-pie warmed, it will take about 45 minutes to be ready.
Cannoli$2.50
Filled to order. Your choice of garnish: chocolate pearls or chopped hazelnuts.
More about The Butcher Shop
Gourmet India image

 

Gourmet India

1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston

Avg 3.7 (102 reviews)
Takeout
More about Gourmet India
Main pic

 

Locals Restaurant & Pub

401 Park Drive, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Locals Restaurant & Pub
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

1282 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
More about honeygrow
Fomu image

 

Fomu

140 Brookline Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"$46.95
Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"$46.95
Cookies + Cream Cake- 8"$59.95
More about Fomu

