Boston Indian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Indian restaurants in Boston

Shanti image

 

Shanti

1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
Chicken cubes pieces cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Saag Paneer$15.95
Diced homemade cheese cooked with spinach, cream and spices.( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.
Mix Vege Pakora$6.95
Fresh cut vegetables dipped in chich-pea batter and fried. (VEG)
More about Shanti
Mela image

 

Mela

578 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Naan$5.00
Basmati Rice$3.00
Papadum$3.00
More about Mela
Dosa Factory image

 

Dosa Factory

316 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 3 (59 reviews)
Takeout
More about Dosa Factory
Gourmet India image

 

Gourmet India

1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston

Avg 3.7 (102 reviews)
Takeout
More about Gourmet India

