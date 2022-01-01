Boston Indian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Indian restaurants in Boston
More about Shanti
Shanti
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.95
Chicken cubes pieces cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
|Saag Paneer
|$15.95
Diced homemade cheese cooked with spinach, cream and spices.( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.
|Mix Vege Pakora
|$6.95
Fresh cut vegetables dipped in chich-pea batter and fried. (VEG)
More about Mela
Mela
578 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Garlic Naan
|$5.00
|Basmati Rice
|$3.00
|Papadum
|$3.00
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.