Boston Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Boston
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Under A Brick*
|$32.00
Half a partially-deboned chicken is seasoned with pesto, then seared with a weight on top for a crispy skin and juicy, tender meat. Served on a bed of creamy polenta (contains mascarpone and parmesan) topped with a shaved Brussels salad and finished with a chicken jus seasoned with garlic and calabrian chili
|Side Rabe*
|$9.00
Broccoli rabe is blanched and sauteed in olive oil with chili flake and garlic
|Eggplant Spread*
|$6.00
The same eggplant we use for our popular crostini. Made with roasted and peeled eggplant mixed with garlic, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, parsley and olive oil. This is served with crumbled goat cheese, a honey and chili vinaigrette and some fried herbs. Easy topping for crostini. Bread not included.
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Picco
513 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Arugula
|$9.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil
|LG Pepperoni
|$24.50
tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
|Caesar
|$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano & croutons (white anchovies by request)
NOODLES
MIDA
782 Tremont St., Boston
|Popular items
|SMOKED SHORT RIB LASAGNA
|$25.00
braised beef short rib, parmesan, fontina, marinara
|PACCHERI BOLOGNESE
|$24.00
pork sugo, broccoli rabe, parmesan, breadcrumbs
|INSALATA MISTA
|$12.00
red wine vinaigrette, pistachios, parmigiano-reggiano, pangrattato
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
|Basket Fries
|$6.00
|Lg Tuscan Fig
|$20.00
Mamma Maria
3 North Square, Boston
|Popular items
|Winter Salad
|$14.00
Greenlaw Gardens, Kittery, ME greenhouse baby lettuces
with toasted almonds, dried cranberries, quinoa, and ricotta
|Burrata
|$18.00
Handmade Burrata from Campania, Italy with sautéed radicchio, endives, roasted plums and shaved almonds.
|Lobster Agnolotti
|$39.00
Trio of homemade pasta agnolotto, filled with fresh Maine lobster, finished with wild mushrooms, grilled asparagus and crumbled guanciale
Raso's Bar & Grille
209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd
|Popular items
|Chicken & Broccoli
|$19.00
|Blackened Salmon
|$25.00
|Veal Parmigiana
|$25.00
Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe
289 Causeway St., Boston
|Popular items
|Patate
Potato, rosemary, mozzarella, gorgonzola and pancetta.
|Pollo Pesto
Chicken, pesto, caramelized onions and
mozzarella
|Margherita D.O.C
Fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce.
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|Popular items
|CHEESE PIZZA
|$15.00
Cheese pizza or create your own.
|CHICKEN PARM SUB
|$11.00
breaded chicken topped with plum tomato sauce & melted provolone & pecorino
|CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA
|$21.00
grilled chicken, basil pesto, oven dried tomato & mozzarella cheese
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Antico Forno
93 SALEM ST, Boston
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil,
extra virgin olive oil
|Tradizionale
|$19.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, onions, Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed, traditional Italian Cesare dressing, homemade croutons
Venezia Restaurant
20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Linguini Frutti
|$32.00
Shrimp, calamari, scallops & mussels tossed with cherry tomato, garlic and white wine, touch of chili flakes
|Chicken Piccata
|$27.00
Sautéed in a white wine lemon caper sauce served with penne pasta
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Hearts of Romaine, croutons and shaved Parmesan
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Crush Pizza
107 STATE ST, Boston
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house made dressing and croutons then topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
|Small Wings
|$10.99
Braised marinated wings tossed in your choice of sauce and then fire roasted in our 1000 degree oven
|Crazy Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$10.95
Grilled chicken, Spicy buffalo sauce, bacon & a drizzle of creamy blue cheese
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
133 Pearl St, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$5.29
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce, served with your choice of pasta.
|Baked Ziti
Imported rigatoni tossed with marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella and spices.
|Basilicata Prosciutto
|$9.49
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and pesto sauce.
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$25.00
classic meat ragu
|Sausage Cavatelli
|$25.00
pink vodka sauce, broccolini
|Arugula Salad
|$10.00
pecorino, lemon
BBQ
Bacco Ristorante & Bar
107 Salem Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$22.99
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$23.99
|Potato Gnocchi
|$22.99
FRENCH FRIES
Sorellina
One Huntington Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|MACCHERONCELLI
|$45.00
Feather Brook Farms beef meatballs, Montepulciano sauce, Parmigiano
|TUNA*
|$26.00
Yellowfin, raw, hand cut, sushi grade, spicy mostarda aioli, chili vinegar
|ARUGULA ºº
|$20.00
pine nuts, truffled Pecorino Moliterno, lemon vinaigrette
PASTA
Fox & the knife
28 W Broadway, Boston
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle
|$26.00
Wild Boar, Thyme, Parmigiano Reggiano
|Broccoli "Caesar"
|$14.00
Grilled Broccoli, Pimmenton, Lemon, Parmigiano Reggiano,
|Brussels Agrodolce
|$9.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts agrodolce, mint, shallots
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Club Cafe
209 Columbus Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Calamari Fritti
|$13.00
With banana peppers, tomato basil and jalapeno aioli dipping sauce.
Make it a basket with fries and coleslaw. add $4.00
|Seasonal Fruit Pie
|$9.00
changes all the time call to find out todays option
|Sauteed Chicken Breast
|$20.00
Chicken breast sautéed with sliced wild mushrooms and asparagus.
Placed over mushrooms and Parmesan risotto
Teatro - Boston, MA
177 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Linguini
|$34.00
shrimp scampi, tiny tomatoes, garlic bread crumbs
|Panna Cotta
|$12.00
vanilla bean panna cotta with salted caramel & candied mixed nuts
|Rigatoni
|$28.00
classic ragu bolognese
SALADS
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Broccoli Rabe
|$9.00
extra virgin olive oil and pecorino cheese
|Chestnut Raviolini
|$30.00
pulled duck, veal broth, butter, parmesan cheese
|Bibb Salad
|$14.00
blue cheese, walnuts, apples, apple cider vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Artu
6 Prince Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Meatballs (Serves 8-10)
|$30.00
House-Made all Beef Meatballs
|Beef Tenderloin Christmas Dinner (Serves 6) **No Substitutions**
|$390.00
Includes:
Lasagna (Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato Sauce), Roasted Fingerling Potatoes (fresh Thyme, Oregano, and Truffle Cheese), Salad (Golden Beets, Tangerines, Pine Nuts, Meyer Lemon, Shallots and EVOO), Eggplant Rollatini, Grilled Asparagus (Olive Oil and Garlic), Rolls, Gravy, Dressing, and Assorted Italian Cookies.
|Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti
|$21.00
PIZZA
Sal's Pizza
150 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|16” Sweet Chili Chicken
|$16.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
|19” Meat Lover
|$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
|Large Garden
|$7.99
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives
Molinari's
789 Adams Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$10.00
|Margherita
|$18.00
|Chicken Broccoli Ziti
|$20.00
Tavolo Ristorante
1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester
|Popular items
|CHICKEN MARSALA
|$23.00
house made bavette
|KALE CAESAR SALAD
|$11.00
romaine, croutons, house dressing
|4 CHEESE PIZZA
|$14.00
mozzarella, fontina, grana padano, provolone
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$7.95
|Steak Tip Dinner
|$21.95
|Waterfront Classic Burger
|$13.95
Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering
567 Bennington St, Boston
|Popular items
|Spinach & Arugula Salad
|$6.99
spinach, arugula, glazed walnuts, cranberries, feta
|Omelette in a dish
|$8.75
4 egg & cheese omelette (choose your ingedients)
|Turkey
|$8.75
Cinis
252 Friend Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Stella (Star) Pizza
|$17.00
pointed crust filled with creamy ricotta, pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated cheese, basil.
|Mac and Cini
|$8.00
Our housemade Mac n cheese
|Traditonal
|$8.00
Beef rags with peas and our three cheese blend
Sportello
348 Congress Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Bolognese
|$14.00
one pint per order
|Tagliatelle - 1 Pound
|$12.00
priced by the half pound
|Coconut Cake
|$12.00
one slice
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Butcher Shop
552 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Spicy Tomato Soup
|$8.00
1 pint serving
|Green Circle Chicken Pot Pie
|$20.00
Please note that if you'd like your pot-pie warmed, it will take about 45 minutes to be ready.
|Cannoli
|$2.50
Filled to order. Your choice of garnish: chocolate pearls or chopped hazelnuts.
Peregrine
170 charles street, Boston
|Popular items
|Peregrine Burger
|$18.00
aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles on black pepper brioche
|pasta bolognese
|$26.00
all beef ragu, topped with parm
|meatball sub
|$18.00
all beef meatballs in red sauce, with provolone, on ciabatta
- 2
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.