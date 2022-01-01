Boston Italian restaurants you'll love

Bar Mezzana image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Mezzana

360 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Under A Brick*$32.00
Half a partially-deboned chicken is seasoned with pesto, then seared with a weight on top for a crispy skin and juicy, tender meat. Served on a bed of creamy polenta (contains mascarpone and parmesan) topped with a shaved Brussels salad and finished with a chicken jus seasoned with garlic and calabrian chili
Side Rabe*$9.00
Broccoli rabe is blanched and sauteed in olive oil with chili flake and garlic
Eggplant Spread*$6.00
The same eggplant we use for our popular crostini. Made with roasted and peeled eggplant mixed with garlic, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, parsley and olive oil. This is served with crumbled goat cheese, a honey and chili vinaigrette and some fried herbs. Easy topping for crostini. Bread not included.
More about Bar Mezzana
Picco image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Picco

513 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula$9.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil
LG Pepperoni$24.50
tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
Caesar$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano & croutons (white anchovies by request)
More about Picco
MIDA image

NOODLES

MIDA

782 Tremont St., Boston

Avg 4.6 (1543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SMOKED SHORT RIB LASAGNA$25.00
braised beef short rib, parmesan, fontina, marinara
PACCHERI BOLOGNESE$24.00
pork sugo, broccoli rabe, parmesan, breadcrumbs
INSALATA MISTA$12.00
red wine vinaigrette, pistachios, parmigiano-reggiano, pangrattato
More about MIDA
Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Basket Fries$6.00
Lg Tuscan Fig$20.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Mamma Maria image

 

Mamma Maria

3 North Square, Boston

Avg 4.7 (6741 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Winter Salad$14.00
Greenlaw Gardens, Kittery, ME greenhouse baby lettuces
with toasted almonds, dried cranberries, quinoa, and ricotta
Burrata$18.00
Handmade Burrata from Campania, Italy with sautéed radicchio, endives, roasted plums and shaved almonds.
Lobster Agnolotti$39.00
Trio of homemade pasta agnolotto, filled with fresh Maine lobster, finished with wild mushrooms, grilled asparagus and crumbled guanciale
More about Mamma Maria
Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Broccoli$19.00
Blackened Salmon$25.00
Veal Parmigiana$25.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe image

 

Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe

289 Causeway St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Patate
Potato, rosemary, mozzarella, gorgonzola and pancetta.
Pollo Pesto
Chicken, pesto, caramelized onions and
mozzarella
Margherita D.O.C
Fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce.
More about Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca image

 

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
Cheese pizza or create your own.
CHICKEN PARM SUB$11.00
breaded chicken topped with plum tomato sauce & melted provolone & pecorino
CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA$21.00
grilled chicken, basil pesto, oven dried tomato & mozzarella cheese
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
Antico Forno image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Antico Forno

93 SALEM ST, Boston

Avg 3.5 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil,
extra virgin olive oil
Tradizionale$19.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, onions, Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni
Caesar Salad$13.00
Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed, traditional Italian Cesare dressing, homemade croutons
More about Antico Forno
Venezia Restaurant image

 

Venezia Restaurant

20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Linguini Frutti$32.00
Shrimp, calamari, scallops & mussels tossed with cherry tomato, garlic and white wine, touch of chili flakes
Chicken Piccata$27.00
Sautéed in a white wine lemon caper sauce served with penne pasta
Classic Caesar Salad$10.00
Hearts of Romaine, croutons and shaved Parmesan
More about Venezia Restaurant
Crush Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Crush Pizza

107 STATE ST, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house made dressing and croutons then topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
Small Wings$10.99
Braised marinated wings tossed in your choice of sauce and then fire roasted in our 1000 degree oven
Crazy Buffalo Chicken Pizza$10.95
Grilled chicken, Spicy buffalo sauce, bacon & a drizzle of creamy blue cheese
More about Crush Pizza
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer

133 Pearl St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$5.29
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce, served with your choice of pasta.
Baked Ziti
Imported rigatoni tossed with marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella and spices.
Basilicata Prosciutto$9.49
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and pesto sauce.
More about Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
Capo Restaurant image

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni Bolognese$25.00
classic meat ragu
Sausage Cavatelli$25.00
pink vodka sauce, broccolini
Arugula Salad$10.00
pecorino, lemon
More about Capo Restaurant
Bacco Ristorante & Bar image

BBQ

Bacco Ristorante & Bar

107 Salem Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1031 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$22.99
Butternut Squash Ravioli$23.99
Potato Gnocchi$22.99
More about Bacco Ristorante & Bar
Sorellina image

FRENCH FRIES

Sorellina

One Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (6161 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MACCHERONCELLI$45.00
Feather Brook Farms beef meatballs, Montepulciano sauce, Parmigiano
TUNA*$26.00
Yellowfin, raw, hand cut, sushi grade, spicy mostarda aioli, chili vinegar
ARUGULA ºº$20.00
pine nuts, truffled Pecorino Moliterno, lemon vinaigrette
More about Sorellina
Fox & the knife image

PASTA

Fox & the knife

28 W Broadway, Boston

Avg 5 (6589 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tagliatelle$26.00
Wild Boar, Thyme, Parmigiano Reggiano
Broccoli "Caesar"$14.00
Grilled Broccoli, Pimmenton, Lemon, Parmigiano Reggiano,
Brussels Agrodolce$9.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts agrodolce, mint, shallots
More about Fox & the knife
Club Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Club Cafe

209 Columbus Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.8 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Calamari Fritti$13.00
With banana peppers, tomato basil and jalapeno aioli dipping sauce.
Make it a basket with fries and coleslaw. add $4.00
Seasonal Fruit Pie$9.00
changes all the time call to find out todays option
Sauteed Chicken Breast$20.00
Chicken breast sautéed with sliced wild mushrooms and asparagus.
Placed over mushrooms and Parmesan risotto
More about Club Cafe
Teatro - Boston, MA image

 

Teatro - Boston, MA

177 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Linguini$34.00
shrimp scampi, tiny tomatoes, garlic bread crumbs
Panna Cotta$12.00
vanilla bean panna cotta with salted caramel & candied mixed nuts
Rigatoni$28.00
classic ragu bolognese
More about Teatro - Boston, MA
Prezza image

SALADS

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Broccoli Rabe$9.00
extra virgin olive oil and pecorino cheese
Chestnut Raviolini$30.00
pulled duck, veal broth, butter, parmesan cheese
Bibb Salad$14.00
blue cheese, walnuts, apples, apple cider vinaigrette
More about Prezza
Artu image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Artu

6 Prince Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (4023 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs (Serves 8-10)$30.00
House-Made all Beef Meatballs
Beef Tenderloin Christmas Dinner (Serves 6) **No Substitutions**$390.00
Includes:
Lasagna (Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato Sauce), Roasted Fingerling Potatoes (fresh Thyme, Oregano, and Truffle Cheese), Salad (Golden Beets, Tangerines, Pine Nuts, Meyer Lemon, Shallots and EVOO), Eggplant Rollatini, Grilled Asparagus (Olive Oil and Garlic), Rolls, Gravy, Dressing, and Assorted Italian Cookies.
Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti$21.00
More about Artu
Sal's Pizza image

PIZZA

Sal's Pizza

150 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
16” Sweet Chili Chicken$16.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
19” Meat Lover$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
Large Garden$7.99
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives
More about Sal's Pizza
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arancini$10.00
Margherita$18.00
Chicken Broccoli Ziti$20.00
More about Molinari's
Tavolo Ristorante image

 

Tavolo Ristorante

1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICKEN MARSALA$23.00
house made bavette
KALE CAESAR SALAD$11.00
romaine, croutons, house dressing
4 CHEESE PIZZA$14.00
mozzarella, fontina, grana padano, provolone
More about Tavolo Ristorante
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$7.95
Steak Tip Dinner$21.95
Waterfront Classic Burger$13.95
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering image

 

Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering

567 Bennington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach & Arugula Salad$6.99
spinach, arugula, glazed walnuts, cranberries, feta
Omelette in a dish$8.75
4 egg & cheese omelette (choose your ingedients)
Turkey$8.75
More about Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering
Cinis image

 

Cinis

252 Friend Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Stella (Star) Pizza$17.00
pointed crust filled with creamy ricotta, pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated cheese, basil.
Mac and Cini$8.00
Our housemade Mac n cheese
Traditonal$8.00
Beef rags with peas and our three cheese blend
More about Cinis
Sportello image

 

Sportello

348 Congress Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (4264 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bolognese$14.00
one pint per order
Tagliatelle - 1 Pound$12.00
priced by the half pound
Coconut Cake$12.00
one slice
More about Sportello
The Butcher Shop image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Butcher Shop

552 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tomato Soup$8.00
1 pint serving
Green Circle Chicken Pot Pie$20.00
Please note that if you'd like your pot-pie warmed, it will take about 45 minutes to be ready.
Cannoli$2.50
Filled to order. Your choice of garnish: chocolate pearls or chopped hazelnuts.
More about The Butcher Shop
Peregrine image

 

Peregrine

170 charles street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Peregrine Burger$18.00
aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles on black pepper brioche
pasta bolognese$26.00
all beef ragu, topped with parm
meatball sub$18.00
all beef meatballs in red sauce, with provolone, on ciabatta
More about Peregrine
Scopa image

PIZZA • SALADS

Scopa

319 Hanover Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gnocchi al Forno$19.00
Risotto Gamberi$26.00
More about Scopa

