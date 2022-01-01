Boston Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Boston
Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery
554 Dudley St, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Regular Goat Water (FRI & SAT)
|$5.99
FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLY
Goat Water is a rich stew containing Thyme, Onions, Scallions, and Clove amongst other herbs and spices. that is a part of the national cuisine of the Caribbean island of Montserrat Served with Rolls
|Jerk Chicken
|$12.50
Chicken Leg Quarters marinated overnight in Aunty Vie's special marinade blend spiced with Walkerwood Jerk Seasoning.
|Curry Goat
|$14.00
A savory curry stew with pieces of goat. Cooked with peppers, onions, scallions, garlic, & ginger. It has a slight kick but not spicy.
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Dona Habana Restaurant
811 Massachusetts Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Empanadas De Pollo
|$8.00
TWO CHICKEN EMPANADAS
|Empanadas de Res
|$8.00
TWO BEEF EMPANADAS
|Chicharrón De Puerco
|$10.00
CRISPY PORK BELLY BITES TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONIONS
SEAFOOD
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
477 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Tajadas
|$5.75
Sweet plantains.
|Arepa Jardinera (veg.)
|$7.00
Queso fresco, sweet plantains, guasacaca.
|Empanada Verde
|$10.25
Made with 100% plantain dough and filled with forest mushrooms, piquillo peppers and Manchego cheese; with a fresh greens salad tossed with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette.
FRENCH FRIES
Vejigantes Restaurant
57 W Dedham St, Boston
|Popular items
|Alcapurrias de Res
|$8.00
Ground beef filled fritters made from a mixture of taro root and green bananas.
|Pastellillos de Pollo
|$5.00
Chicken Empanadas.
|Habichuelas
|$2.50
Beans
FRENCH FRIES
Merengue Restaurant and Catering
156 Blue Hill Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicharrón de Pollo
|$13.00
Fried Breaded Chicken Chunks
|Habichuelas
|$2.50
Red Beans
|Bistec Merengue
|$15.00
Thin Cut Marinated Steak, Sautéed W/ Green Peppers, Red Peppers & Onions
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Tinga Taco
|$7.00
shredded chipotle chicken, marinated cucumber, avocado cream, cotija
|Pork Carnitas Taco
|$7.00
salsa verde, apple salsa, mexican crema,
cotija, flour tortilla
|Brussel Sprout & Sweet Potato Taco
|$7.50
caramelized onions, pickled apple, guacamole, mexican crema, spiced pepitas
Oliveira's East Boston
297 Chelsea St, East Boston
|Popular items
|Mousse
|$4.00
Choose your Flavor
|Arugula Salad Bowl
|$11.50
Arugula, tomatoes, fresh mozzarela, balsamic dressing and glazed balsamic! Choose your Protein!
|Tres Leches (Milk Cake)
|$4.20
Tres leches literally means, “three milks” and tres leches cake is an ultra light sponge cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture. Tres leches cake is a popular cake in Mexico and Latin America.
SANDWICHES
Chacarero
101 Arch St, Boston
|Popular items
|Chacarero Original - Chicken
A CHACARERO is a traditional Chilean sandwich. It begins with Homemade bread, we make fresh daily tender grilled steak or chicken (or both) is the main ingredient. Steamed green beans are an authentic Chilean touch, muenster cheese, fresh tomatoes, then we add an avocado spread, salt, pepper & our secret hot recipe to complete the sandwich.
|LG Bottled Water
|$2.20
La Parada Dominican Kitchen - Roxbury, MA
3094 Washington Street, Roxbury
|Popular items
|PASTELITO POLLO
|$1.00
Pastelito de pollo/chicken patties
|CHULETA/PORK CHOPS
|$13.00
Chuleta (Guisada O Frita//Pork Chop Stewed Or Fried
|POLLO/CHICKEN
|$12.00
Guisado, Horneado O Frito//Stewed, Baked Or Fried
