Boston Latin American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Boston

Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery image

 

Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery

554 Dudley St, Dorchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Goat Water (FRI & SAT)$5.99
FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLY
Goat Water is a rich stew containing Thyme, Onions, Scallions, and Clove amongst other herbs and spices. that is a part of the national cuisine of the Caribbean island of Montserrat Served with Rolls
Jerk Chicken$12.50
Chicken Leg Quarters marinated overnight in Aunty Vie's special marinade blend spiced with Walkerwood Jerk Seasoning.
Curry Goat$14.00
A savory curry stew with pieces of goat. Cooked with peppers, onions, scallions, garlic, & ginger. It has a slight kick but not spicy.
More about Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery
Dona Habana Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Dona Habana Restaurant

811 Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1751 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas De Pollo$8.00
TWO CHICKEN EMPANADAS
Empanadas de Res$8.00
TWO BEEF EMPANADAS
Chicharrón De Puerco$10.00
CRISPY PORK BELLY BITES TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONIONS
More about Dona Habana Restaurant
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen

477 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tajadas$5.75
Sweet plantains.
Arepa Jardinera (veg.)$7.00
Queso fresco, sweet plantains, guasacaca.
Empanada Verde$10.25
Made with 100% plantain dough and filled with forest mushrooms, piquillo peppers and Manchego cheese; with a fresh greens salad tossed with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette.
More about Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
Vejigantes Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Vejigantes Restaurant

57 W Dedham St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (2108 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Alcapurrias de Res$8.00
Ground beef filled fritters made from a mixture of taro root and green bananas.
Pastellillos de Pollo$5.00
Chicken Empanadas.
Habichuelas$2.50
Beans
More about Vejigantes Restaurant
Merengue Restaurant and Catering image

FRENCH FRIES

Merengue Restaurant and Catering

156 Blue Hill Ave, Boston

Avg 4 (740 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicharrón de Pollo$13.00
Fried Breaded Chicken Chunks
Habichuelas$2.50
Red Beans
Bistec Merengue$15.00
Thin Cut Marinated Steak, Sautéed W/ Green Peppers, Red Peppers & Onions
More about Merengue Restaurant and Catering
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tinga Taco$7.00
shredded chipotle chicken, marinated cucumber, avocado cream, cotija
Pork Carnitas Taco$7.00
salsa verde, apple salsa, mexican crema,
cotija, flour tortilla
Brussel Sprout & Sweet Potato Taco$7.50
caramelized onions, pickled apple, guacamole, mexican crema, spiced pepitas
More about Burro Bar
Oliveira's East Boston image

 

Oliveira's East Boston

297 Chelsea St, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mousse$4.00
Choose your Flavor
Arugula Salad Bowl$11.50
Arugula, tomatoes, fresh mozzarela, balsamic dressing and glazed balsamic! Choose your Protein!
Tres Leches (Milk Cake)$4.20
Tres leches literally means, “three milks” and tres leches cake is an ultra light sponge cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture. Tres leches cake is a popular cake in Mexico and Latin America.
More about Oliveira's East Boston
Chacarero image

SANDWICHES

Chacarero

101 Arch St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chacarero Original - Chicken
A CHACARERO is a traditional Chilean sandwich. It begins with Homemade bread, we make fresh daily tender grilled steak or chicken (or both) is the main ingredient. Steamed green beans are an authentic Chilean touch, muenster cheese, fresh tomatoes, then we add an avocado spread, salt, pepper & our secret hot recipe to complete the sandwich.
LG Bottled Water$2.20
More about Chacarero
Napoles Restaurant image

 

Napoles Restaurant

1233 Bennington St, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Napoles Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Barney's Grill

299 Havre St, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Barney's Grill
La Parada Dominican Kitchen - Roxbury, MA image

 

La Parada Dominican Kitchen - Roxbury, MA

3094 Washington Street, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PASTELITO POLLO$1.00
Pastelito de pollo/chicken patties
CHULETA/PORK CHOPS$13.00
Chuleta (Guisada O Frita//Pork Chop Stewed Or Fried
POLLO/CHICKEN$12.00
Guisado, Horneado O Frito//Stewed, Baked Or Fried
More about La Parada Dominican Kitchen - Roxbury, MA

