Boston Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Boston
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Mistral - Boston
223 Columbus Ave, BOSTON
|Popular items
|Tomato
|$27.00
Mozzarella & Oregano
|White Cheese
|$28.00
Whipped Ricotta, Hot Pepper, Sea Salt & Arugula
|Sushi Grade Tuna Tartare
|$26.00
Crispy Wontons, Ginger & Soy
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|Popular items
|Maruko (Ma-Rew-Ko)
|$26.00
8 piece
Avocado Shrimp Tempura Roll
Topped w Spicy Tuna & Scallion, togarashi & sriracha w/ tempura crunches, sweet unagi sauce and spicy mayo
|Rainbow Roll
|$25.00
8 piece
2 Tuna, 1 Salmon, 1 Hamachi(yellowtail), & Crab stick
With Avocado & Cucumber
|Lettuce Cups
|$19.00
Ginger, Scallions, Green Beans, Crispy Lettuce
FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill
57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Shawarma
|$8.95
We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.
|Chicken Plate
|$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
|Beef & Lamb Plate
|$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.
FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill
100 Federal Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Beef & Lamb Plate
|$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.
|Chicken Plate
|$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
|Chicken Shawarma
|$8.95
Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
anoush'ella - South End
35 W Newton Street, Boston
|Popular items
|chicken za'atar
|$10.00
hummus, slow-roasted za’atar marinated chicken topped with, tomatoes, baked fries, pickled turnip, anoush’ella garlic sauce
|labne + mango + chocolate
|$5.75
mango, pistachios, chocolate pearls, fresh mint, honey
|lentil rice
|$9.95
armenian salad, labne, walnut harissa
FRENCH FRIES
Chickadee
21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Winter Panzanella Salad
|$16.00
local burrata, blood orange, trevisano radicchio, hazelnut
|Spicy Cauliflower Pita
|$13.00
fermented cabbage, swiss, harissa mayo, pickled veggies
|Half Fried Chicken
|$36.00
warm wheatberry salad with sweet potato, walnuts, and feta, labneh ranch, cheddar biscuits, honey butter
Toro Boston
1704 Washington Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Gambas a Ajillo
|$18.00
griddled garlic shrimp, chilies, parsley, lemon
|Patatas Bravas
|$10.00
fried potatoes, alioli, spicy tomato sauce
|Pulpo a la Plancha
|$19.00
grilled octopus, confit potato, pimentos alioli
Chicken and Rice Guys
280 Washington Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Regular Gyro
|$11.22
Call it "Hero," "Yeer-o," or "Guy-ro," we just call our lamb gyro freaking fantastic.
|Small Halal Chicken
|$7.47
The original, OG, handrubbed, Halal-style meat from the street.
|Mountain Combo
|$16.36
Extra chicken, extra gyro, extra rice, extra pita... only attempt if you're one hungry #motherclucker!
FRENCH FRIES
Sorellina
One Huntington Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|MACCHERONCELLI
|$45.00
Feather Brook Farms beef meatballs, Montepulciano sauce, Parmigiano
|TUNA*
|$26.00
Yellowfin, raw, hand cut, sushi grade, spicy mostarda aioli, chili vinegar
|ARUGULA ºº
|$20.00
pine nuts, truffled Pecorino Moliterno, lemon vinaigrette
ILONA
783 Tremont St, Boston
|Popular items
|Manakish
|$6.00
Soft flatbread topped with zaat’ar, evoo wheat bran coating
|Fattoush Salad
|$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, herbs, sumac vinaigrette
|Chicken Kebab
|$14.00
Turmeric yogurt marinade, casik
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Buttermilk & Bourbon
160 commonwealth ave., Boston
|Popular items
|2 Fried Chicken Sliders
|$14.00
spicy pickles, applewood smoked bacon, Carolina honey mustard
|New Orleans BBQ Shrimp
|$16.00
creamy jalapeno grits, holy trinity, andouille sausage
|2 Prime Burger Sliders
|$12.00
pepperjack cheese, sweet pickles, shredded lettuce, chipotle remoulade
Saloniki
4 Kilmarnock st., Boston
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Pita
|$10.59
crispy fried chicken, avocado, smoked bacon, “Greek ranch,” fries, tomatoes, greens
|Herc Pita
|$10.59
braised pork shoulder, greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, spicy whipped feta, secret sauce
|Despena Pita
|$9.59
(vegetarian) zucchini - feta fritters, greens, tomato, onion, herbs, fries, garlic yogurt, secret sauce
Porto
780 Boylston Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Pan-Seared Scallops | sunchokes, caulini, warm gooseberry vinaigrette, fennel, mint + dill*
|$40.00
|Shrimp Fra Diavolo | braised tomatoes, harissa, toasted bread crumbs + calabrian chilis
|$32.00
|Cauliflower Agrodolce | pine nuts, golden raisins, pecorino, shallot + anchovy
|$12.00
PIZZA
Servia
126 State Street, Boston
|Popular items
|MEDITERRANEAN SAMPLER
|$28.00
|BRUSSELS SPROUTS
|$11.00
|Mediterranean Sampler
|$15.00
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Atlántico
600 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|PAPITAS
|$3.00
house made potato chips with sea salt
|CROQUETAS
|$13.00
salt cod croquettes & squid ink aioli
|PATATAS BRAVAS
|$10.00
crispy potatoes, aioli, salsa brava
Cafe Landwer
900 Beacon Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Oreo Rozalach (Full)
|$12.00
Cream Fresh, Ricotta , White Chocolate, Oreo Crumble
|Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl
|$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
|Falafel Hummus Bowl (V)
|$15.00
Balls of Falafel served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
SALADS • SANDWICHES
TRADE
540 Atlantic, Boston
|Popular items
|Feta Brined Green Circle Half Chicken
|$36.00
Lemon Potatoes, Charred Cabbage, Fig Jam, Herbs (GF)
|Crisp Eggplant Chips
|$13.00
Green Pepper, Red Onions, Tzatziki, Sumac (NF)
|Village Salad
|$16.00
Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Barrel Feta, Red Wine Vinegar, Kalamata Olive Oil (GF, NF)
NU burger
35 W. Newton Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Umami Truffle
|$12.50
pecorino, truffles, fried egg, tomato, balsamic shallot, arugula & aioli
|Artisan Bacon
|$12.50
applewood bacon, blue cheese, roasted tomato, grilled onion & lettuce
|chicken za'atar
|$10.00
hummus, slow-roasted za’atar marinated
chicken topped withtomatoes, baked fries,
pickled turnip, anoush’ella garlic sauce
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Estragon Tapas Bar
700 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Empanadillas de Pollo
|$9.00
(2) Chicken & Sofrito Turnovers
-contains gluten
|Shishitos
|$11.00
Blistered Shishito Peppers
-vegan
|Gambas al Ajillo
|$15.50
Sautéed Garlic Shrimp
Peregrine
170 charles street, Boston
|Popular items
|Peregrine Burger
|$18.00
aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles on black pepper brioche
|pasta bolognese
|$26.00
all beef ragu, topped with parm
|meatball sub
|$18.00
all beef meatballs in red sauce, with provolone, on ciabatta
PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Noon Mediterranean
95 Summer St, Boston
|Popular items
|Fresh Baked Pita
|$9.65
House-baked pita with choice of protein, toppings, and sauces.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.15
Kale salad, grilled chicken, charred corn salad, pickled red onions, charred baba ganoush, feta cheese, roasted red pepper sauce, baked pita crunch. (Sauce contains walnuts)
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.