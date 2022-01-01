Boston Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Boston

Mistral - Boston image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Mistral - Boston

223 Columbus Ave, BOSTON

Avg 4.7 (8058 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato$27.00
Mozzarella & Oregano
White Cheese$28.00
Whipped Ricotta, Hot Pepper, Sea Salt & Arugula
Sushi Grade Tuna Tartare$26.00
Crispy Wontons, Ginger & Soy
LoLa 42 Boston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maruko (Ma-Rew-Ko)$26.00
8 piece
Avocado Shrimp Tempura Roll
Topped w Spicy Tuna & Scallion, togarashi & sriracha w/ tempura crunches, sweet unagi sauce and spicy mayo
Rainbow Roll$25.00
8 piece
2 Tuna, 1 Salmon, 1 Hamachi(yellowtail), & Crab stick
With Avocado & Cucumber
Lettuce Cups$19.00
Ginger, Scallions, Green Beans, Crispy Lettuce
Aceituna Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Shawarma$8.95
We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.
Chicken Plate$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
Beef & Lamb Plate$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.
Aceituna Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

100 Federal Street, Boston

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Beef & Lamb Plate$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.
Chicken Plate$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
Chicken Shawarma$8.95
Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
anoush'ella - South End image

 

anoush'ella - South End

35 W Newton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken za'atar$10.00
hummus, slow-roasted za’atar marinated chicken topped with, tomatoes, baked fries, pickled turnip, anoush’ella garlic sauce
labne + mango + chocolate$5.75
mango, pistachios, chocolate pearls, fresh mint, honey
lentil rice$9.95
armenian salad, labne, walnut harissa
Chickadee image

FRENCH FRIES

Chickadee

21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (2345 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Winter Panzanella Salad$16.00
local burrata, blood orange, trevisano radicchio, hazelnut
Spicy Cauliflower Pita$13.00
fermented cabbage, swiss, harissa mayo, pickled veggies
Half Fried Chicken$36.00
warm wheatberry salad with sweet potato, walnuts, and feta, labneh ranch, cheddar biscuits, honey butter
Toro Boston image

 

Toro Boston

1704 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gambas a Ajillo$18.00
griddled garlic shrimp, chilies, parsley, lemon
Patatas Bravas$10.00
fried potatoes, alioli, spicy tomato sauce
Pulpo a la Plancha$19.00
grilled octopus, confit potato, pimentos alioli
Chicken and Rice Guys image

 

Chicken and Rice Guys

280 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
Regular Gyro$11.22
Call it "Hero," "Yeer-o," or "Guy-ro," we just call our lamb gyro freaking fantastic.
Small Halal Chicken$7.47
The original, OG, handrubbed, Halal-style meat from the street.
Mountain Combo$16.36
Extra chicken, extra gyro, extra rice, extra pita... only attempt if you're one hungry #motherclucker!
Sorellina image

FRENCH FRIES

Sorellina

One Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (6161 reviews)
Takeout
MACCHERONCELLI$45.00
Feather Brook Farms beef meatballs, Montepulciano sauce, Parmigiano
TUNA*$26.00
Yellowfin, raw, hand cut, sushi grade, spicy mostarda aioli, chili vinegar
ARUGULA ºº$20.00
pine nuts, truffled Pecorino Moliterno, lemon vinaigrette
ILONA image

 

ILONA

783 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Manakish$6.00
Soft flatbread topped with zaat’ar, evoo wheat bran coating
Fattoush Salad$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, herbs, sumac vinaigrette
Chicken Kebab$14.00
Turmeric yogurt marinade, casik
Buttermilk & Bourbon image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Buttermilk & Bourbon

160 commonwealth ave., Boston

Avg 4.6 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
2 Fried Chicken Sliders$14.00
spicy pickles, applewood smoked bacon, Carolina honey mustard
New Orleans BBQ Shrimp$16.00
creamy jalapeno grits, holy trinity, andouille sausage
2 Prime Burger Sliders$12.00
pepperjack cheese, sweet pickles, shredded lettuce, chipotle remoulade
Saloniki image

 

Saloniki

4 Kilmarnock st., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Pita$10.59
crispy fried chicken, avocado, smoked bacon, “Greek ranch,” fries, tomatoes, greens
Herc Pita$10.59
braised pork shoulder, greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, spicy whipped feta, secret sauce
Despena Pita$9.59
(vegetarian) zucchini - feta fritters, greens, tomato, onion, herbs, fries, garlic yogurt, secret sauce
Porto image

 

Porto

780 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan-Seared Scallops | sunchokes, caulini, warm gooseberry vinaigrette, fennel, mint + dill*$40.00
Shrimp Fra Diavolo | braised tomatoes, harissa, toasted bread crumbs + calabrian chilis$32.00
Cauliflower Agrodolce | pine nuts, golden raisins, pecorino, shallot + anchovy$12.00
Servia image

PIZZA

Servia

126 State Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)
Takeout
MEDITERRANEAN SAMPLER$28.00
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$11.00
Mediterranean Sampler$15.00
Atlántico image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Atlántico

600 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
Takeout
PAPITAS$3.00
house made potato chips with sea salt
CROQUETAS$13.00
salt cod croquettes & squid ink aioli
PATATAS BRAVAS$10.00
crispy potatoes, aioli, salsa brava
Cafe Landwer image

 

Cafe Landwer

900 Beacon Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1183 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Oreo Rozalach (Full)$12.00
Cream Fresh, Ricotta , White Chocolate, Oreo Crumble
Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
Falafel Hummus Bowl (V)$15.00
Balls of Falafel served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
TRADE image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

TRADE

540 Atlantic, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1157 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Feta Brined Green Circle Half Chicken$36.00
Lemon Potatoes, Charred Cabbage, Fig Jam, Herbs (GF)
Crisp Eggplant Chips$13.00
Green Pepper, Red Onions, Tzatziki, Sumac (NF)
Village Salad$16.00
Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Barrel Feta, Red Wine Vinegar, Kalamata Olive Oil (GF, NF)
NU burger image

 

NU burger

35 W. Newton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Umami Truffle$12.50
pecorino, truffles, fried egg, tomato, balsamic shallot, arugula & aioli
Artisan Bacon$12.50
applewood bacon, blue cheese, roasted tomato, grilled onion & lettuce
chicken za'atar$10.00
hummus, slow-roasted za’atar marinated
chicken topped withtomatoes, baked fries,
pickled turnip, anoush’ella garlic sauce
Estragon Tapas Bar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Estragon Tapas Bar

700 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1666 reviews)
Takeout
Empanadillas de Pollo$9.00
(2) Chicken & Sofrito Turnovers
-contains gluten
Shishitos$11.00
Blistered Shishito Peppers
-vegan
Gambas al Ajillo$15.50
Sautéed Garlic Shrimp
Peregrine image

 

Peregrine

170 charles street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peregrine Burger$18.00
aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles on black pepper brioche
pasta bolognese$26.00
all beef ragu, topped with parm
meatball sub$18.00
all beef meatballs in red sauce, with provolone, on ciabatta
Noon Mediterranean image

PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Noon Mediterranean

95 Summer St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1157 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Baked Pita$9.65
House-baked pita with choice of protein, toppings, and sauces.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.15
Kale salad, grilled chicken, charred corn salad, pickled red onions, charred baba ganoush, feta cheese, roasted red pepper sauce, baked pita crunch. (Sauce contains walnuts)
Restaurant banner

 

Peets Coffee & Tea by Chequers in Boston University School of Medicine Lobby.

72 East Concord Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Espresso$1.99
Water$1.50
Chai Latte$4.00
