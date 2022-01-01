Boston Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Boston
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$10.00
Served with melted cheese, beans, jalapenos, and a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
|Mexican Enchilada
|$15.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken topped with a homemade red or green salsa. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
|Carne Asada
|$16.50
Marinated steak grilled and seasoned to perfection. Served with rice, house salad, and beans
Casa Romero
30 Gloucester St, Boston
|Popular items
|Vegetarian FAJA
|$24.00
Grilled seasonal vegetables served with 3 flour tortillas, pico de Gallo, Mexican rice and beans
|Enchilada Verde
|$19.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with melted cheese and a green tomatillo sauce.
Served with rice and beans.
GLUTEN FREE
|Chicken FAJA
|$24.00
Chicken breast fajitas served with 3 flour tortillas, pico de Gallo, Mexican rice and beans
BEST SELLER
Tavitas
640 Atlantic Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Nachos De La Casa
|$10.99
|Classic Tacos
|$8.99
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
CITRUS & SALT
142 Berkeley St, Boston
|Popular items
|TO-GO C&S MARGARITA
|$11.00
el jimador blanco, orange liqueur,
lime, agave; served in a sealed pouch.
|FRIED CHICKEN TACOS
|$11.00
cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, dijon aioli, two tacos per order
|FIESTA BOX
|$55.00
(SERVES 2)
--CHIPS & GUAC--
--CHURROS--
--6 TACOS-- (select 3 of the following tacos)
TACOS
Yellow Door Taqueria
350 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Margaritas
|$12.00
One Personal margarita. Ready to Drink!
|Queso Carne
|$7.00
marinated steak, oaxaca cheese, blistered bell peppers, bacon & onion jam, habanero salsa roja, cilantro.Gluten free
Dairy free modified
|Chicken Tinga
|$6.00
tinga - braised chicken, lettuce, radish, avocado frito, crema, cilantro. gluten free.
dairy free modified.
BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria
242 Cambridge Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Super Steak Burrito
|$10.20
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
|Super Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Regular Carnitas Burrito
|$8.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Amelia's Taqueria
309 Huntington Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)
|$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Carnitas Burrito
|$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Spicy Chicken Mexican Bowl
|$11.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Boloco
1080 Boylston St, Boston
|Popular items
|Modern Mexican Bowl
|$10.50
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.
|Modern Mexican Burrito
|$8.25
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
|Calabacitas
|$4.00
Calabacitas, Cotija Cheese, Spicy Seed Mix, and Cilantro.
Naco Taco Food Truck
354 Newbury Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Three Taco Combo
|$18.00
Any Three Tacos and a Side! Add a Bottled Beverage for $2.
|Two Taco Combo
|$13.00
Any Two Tacos and a Side! Add a Bottled Beverage for $2.
|Shrimp
our corn tortillas are ground and pressed in house, are gluten free and vegan.fried shrimp / cabbage slaw / cilantro / chipotle aioli
Lolita Fort Point
253 Summer Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$30.00
oregano butter, taqueria pickles, shoestring potatoes
|Blackened Mushroom
|$25.00
saffron queso crema, red cabbage, pico de gallo
|Diablo
|$20.00
fresh grapefruit, fresh lime, cane sugar, blood orange, serrano, strawberry
Amelia's Taqueria
1076 Boylston Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Steak Burrito
|$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Steak Burrito, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
|Grilled Tofu Mexican Bowl (V)
|$11.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, GrilledTofu, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
|Grilled Chicken Mexican Bowl
|$11.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|Popular items
|CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)
|$5.00
Flour tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
|AL PASTOR TACO (MARINATED PORK)
|$5.00
Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions
|POLLO TACO (CHICKEN)
|$5.00
Corn tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
El Jefe's Taqueria
269 Huntington ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Super Quesadilla
|$9.25
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.
|Mexican Bowl (o)
|$9.50
Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
|SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)
|$9.50
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Tinga Taco
|$7.00
shredded chipotle chicken, marinated cucumber, avocado cream, cotija
|Pork Carnitas Taco
|$7.00
salsa verde, apple salsa, mexican crema,
cotija, flour tortilla
|Brussel Sprout & Sweet Potato Taco
|$7.50
caramelized onions, pickled apple, guacamole, mexican crema, spiced pepitas
Yellow Door Taqueria
2297 DORCHESTER AVENUE, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Guacamole & Chips
|$12.00
house-made guacamole and 100% corn tortilla chips. vegan. gluten cross contamination in fryer.
|Charred Broccoli
|$5.00
crispy chili-spiced chickpeas,
romesco, cashew coconut crema,
fresh fresno chili
-vegan-
|Fish Frito
|$6.00
chili-infused & tacate-battered fried local fish, grilled pineapple salsa, calabaza puree, crema, cilantro.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
El Centro - Boston, MA
472 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Enchiladas
|$17.00
|Chips and salsa
|$3.00
|Quesadilla Don Pedro
|$8.00
TAPAS
Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
120 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$7.00
Marinated beef, avocado puree, pickled red onion, cilantro, radishes, and salsa cruda.
|Pollo Frito
|$6.00
Marinated fried chicken,street corn, pickled red onion, Chile de arbol sauce
|Pescado
|$6.00
Tacate beer batter cod, fresh slaw, cilantro +lime vinaigrette, chipotle aioli
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
412 West Broadway, South Boston
|Popular items
|Grilled Street Corn
|$11.00
garlic and chili mojo sauce, cotija, aleppo, lime
|Haddock Taco
|$6.00
grilled or fried, sauteed brussels sprout and bell peppers, fresno tartar sauce
|Crispy Carnitas Taco
|$6.00
citrus braised pork, cilantro, white onion, salsa macha
TACOS • SALADS
El Jefe's Taqueria
80 Boylston St, Boston
|Popular items
|(3 Taco set)
|$9.25
Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
|Mexican Bowl (o)
|$9.50
Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
|Chips & Queso
|$4.50
Corn Tortilla chips + house made "Queso" sauce.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Anna's Taqueria
800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston
|Popular items
|Regular Carnitas Burrito
|$8.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
|Regular Bean & Rice Burrito
|$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
|Super Steak Burrito
|$10.20
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Rosa Mexicano
155 Seaport Blvd, Boston
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$15.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Since 1984, we have been preparing freshly made guacamole with avocado, jalapeno, tomato, onion and cilantro. Served with fresh tortilla chips and salsa.
|Tacos - Camarones
|$10.00
Two tacos with sautéed shrimp topped with salsa molcajete, served over escabeche
|Arroz y Frijoles
|$6.00
Achiote rice and epazote-jalapeño refried black beans.
TACOS
CÓSMICA
40 Berkeley St, Boston
|Popular items
|KIDS BEEF QUESADILLA
|$8.00
BEEF BRISKET, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE
