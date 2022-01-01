Boston Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Boston

La Hacienda Restaurant image

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$10.00
Served with melted cheese, beans, jalapenos, and a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Mexican Enchilada$15.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken topped with a homemade red or green salsa. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Carne Asada$16.50
Marinated steak grilled and seasoned to perfection. Served with rice, house salad, and beans
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
Casa Romero image

 

Casa Romero

30 Gloucester St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (3176 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetarian FAJA$24.00
Grilled seasonal vegetables served with 3 flour tortillas, pico de Gallo, Mexican rice and beans
Enchilada Verde$19.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with melted cheese and a green tomatillo sauce.
Served with rice and beans.
GLUTEN FREE
Chicken FAJA$24.00
Chicken breast fajitas served with 3 flour tortillas, pico de Gallo, Mexican rice and beans
BEST SELLER
More about Casa Romero
Tavitas image

 

Tavitas

640 Atlantic Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos De La Casa$10.99
Classic Tacos$8.99
Quesadilla$10.99
More about Tavitas
CITRUS & SALT image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

CITRUS & SALT

142 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TO-GO C&S MARGARITA$11.00
el jimador blanco, orange liqueur,
lime, agave; served in a sealed pouch.
FRIED CHICKEN TACOS$11.00
cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, dijon aioli, two tacos per order
FIESTA BOX$55.00
(SERVES 2)
--CHIPS & GUAC--
--CHURROS--
--6 TACOS-- (select 3 of the following tacos)
More about CITRUS & SALT
Yellow Door Taqueria image

TACOS

Yellow Door Taqueria

350 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margaritas$12.00
One Personal margarita. Ready to Drink!
Queso Carne$7.00
marinated steak, oaxaca cheese, blistered bell peppers, bacon & onion jam, habanero salsa roja, cilantro.Gluten free
Dairy free modified
Chicken Tinga$6.00
tinga - braised chicken, lettuce, radish, avocado frito, crema, cilantro. gluten free.
dairy free modified.
More about Yellow Door Taqueria
Anna's Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria

242 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (9247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Super Steak Burrito$10.20
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Regular Carnitas Burrito$8.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
More about Anna's Taqueria
Amelia's Taqueria image

 

Amelia's Taqueria

309 Huntington Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.6 (183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)$10.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Carnitas Burrito$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Spicy Chicken Mexican Bowl$11.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Boloco image

 

Boloco

1080 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Modern Mexican Bowl$10.50
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.
Modern Mexican Burrito$8.25
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
Calabacitas$4.00
Calabacitas, Cotija Cheese, Spicy Seed Mix, and Cilantro.
More about Boloco
Naco Taco Food Truck image

 

Naco Taco Food Truck

354 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Three Taco Combo$18.00
Any Three Tacos and a Side! Add a Bottled Beverage for $2.
Two Taco Combo$13.00
Any Two Tacos and a Side! Add a Bottled Beverage for $2.
Shrimp
our corn tortillas are ground and pressed in house, are gluten free and vegan.fried shrimp / cabbage slaw / cilantro / chipotle aioli
More about Naco Taco Food Truck
Lolita Fort Point image

 

Lolita Fort Point

253 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada$30.00
oregano butter, taqueria pickles, shoestring potatoes
Blackened Mushroom$25.00
saffron queso crema, red cabbage, pico de gallo
Diablo$20.00
fresh grapefruit, fresh lime, cane sugar, blood orange, serrano, strawberry
More about Lolita Fort Point
Amelia's Taqueria image

 

Amelia's Taqueria

1076 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Burrito$11.80
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Steak Burrito, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Tofu Mexican Bowl (V)$11.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, GrilledTofu, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Grilled Chicken Mexican Bowl$11.95
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
More about Amelia's Taqueria
La Neta image

 

La Neta

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)$5.00
Flour tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
AL PASTOR TACO (MARINATED PORK)$5.00
Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions
POLLO TACO (CHICKEN)$5.00
Corn tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
More about La Neta
El Jefe's Taqueria image

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

269 Huntington ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Super Quesadilla$9.25
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.
Mexican Bowl (o)$9.50
Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)$9.50
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tinga Taco$7.00
shredded chipotle chicken, marinated cucumber, avocado cream, cotija
Pork Carnitas Taco$7.00
salsa verde, apple salsa, mexican crema,
cotija, flour tortilla
Brussel Sprout & Sweet Potato Taco$7.50
caramelized onions, pickled apple, guacamole, mexican crema, spiced pepitas
More about Burro Bar
Yellow Door Taqueria image

 

Yellow Door Taqueria

2297 DORCHESTER AVENUE, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole & Chips$12.00
house-made guacamole and 100% corn tortilla chips. vegan. gluten cross contamination in fryer.
Charred Broccoli$5.00
crispy chili-spiced chickpeas,
romesco, cashew coconut crema,
fresh fresno chili
-vegan-
Fish Frito$6.00
chili-infused & tacate-battered fried local fish, grilled pineapple salsa, calabaza puree, crema, cilantro.
More about Yellow Door Taqueria
El Centro - Boston, MA image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro - Boston, MA

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas$17.00
Chips and salsa$3.00
Quesadilla Don Pedro$8.00
More about El Centro - Boston, MA
Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila image

TAPAS

Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila

120 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.5 (105 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada$7.00
Marinated beef, avocado puree, pickled red onion, cilantro, radishes, and salsa cruda.
Pollo Frito$6.00
Marinated fried chicken,street corn, pickled red onion, Chile de arbol sauce
Pescado$6.00
Tacate beer batter cod, fresh slaw, cilantro +lime vinaigrette, chipotle aioli
More about Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar image

 

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

412 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Street Corn$11.00
garlic and chili mojo sauce, cotija, aleppo, lime
Haddock Taco$6.00
grilled or fried, sauteed brussels sprout and bell peppers, fresno tartar sauce
Crispy Carnitas Taco$6.00
citrus braised pork, cilantro, white onion, salsa macha
More about Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
El Jefe's Taqueria image

TACOS • SALADS

El Jefe's Taqueria

80 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
(3 Taco set)$9.25
Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Mexican Bowl (o)$9.50
Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Chips & Queso$4.50
Corn Tortilla chips + house made "Queso" sauce.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Anna's Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Anna's Taqueria

800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston

Avg 3 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Carnitas Burrito$8.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Regular Bean & Rice Burrito$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Super Steak Burrito$10.20
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
More about Anna's Taqueria
Rosa Mexicano image

 

Rosa Mexicano

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole$15.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Since 1984, we have been preparing freshly made guacamole with avocado, jalapeno, tomato, onion and cilantro. Served with fresh tortilla chips and salsa.
Tacos - Camarones$10.00
Two tacos with sautéed shrimp topped with salsa molcajete, served over escabeche
Arroz y Frijoles$6.00
Achiote rice and epazote-jalapeño refried black beans.
More about Rosa Mexicano
CÓSMICA image

TACOS

CÓSMICA

40 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
KIDS BEEF QUESADILLA$8.00
BEEF BRISKET, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE
More about CÓSMICA
Restaurant banner

TACOS

El Barrio Mexican Grill

1782 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.3 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chips and Guac$7.99
Fresh made Guacamole
Empanadas$1.69
Crispy patty filled with meat or cheese
Fish Taco$4.29
Pico, Braised Cabbage, Sour, Cilantro and Lime
More about El Barrio Mexican Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Boston

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Burritos

Salmon

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston