Boston pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Boston
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Picco
513 Tremont Street, Boston
|Arugula
|$9.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil
|LG Pepperoni
|$24.50
tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
|Caesar
|$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano & croutons (white anchovies by request)
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Basket of Dirty Fries
|$7.00
Good ol' fashioned french fries cooked golden brown and made to order
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
|Basket Fries
|$6.00
|Lg Tuscan Fig
|$20.00
Dirty Water Dough Co.
222 Newbury Street, Boston
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
Shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
|Garden Salad
|$7.00
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
Raso's Bar & Grille
209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd
|Chicken & Broccoli
|$19.00
|Blackened Salmon
|$25.00
|Veal Parmigiana
|$25.00
Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe
289 Causeway St., Boston
|Patate
Potato, rosemary, mozzarella, gorgonzola and pancetta.
|Pollo Pesto
Chicken, pesto, caramelized onions and
mozzarella
|Margherita D.O.C
Fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce.
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|CHEESE PIZZA
|$15.00
Cheese pizza or create your own.
|CHICKEN PARM SUB
|$11.00
breaded chicken topped with plum tomato sauce & melted provolone & pecorino
|CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA
|$21.00
grilled chicken, basil pesto, oven dried tomato & mozzarella cheese
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Antico Forno
93 SALEM ST, Boston
|Margherita
|$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil,
extra virgin olive oil
|Tradizionale
|$19.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, onions, Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed, traditional Italian Cesare dressing, homemade croutons
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Crush Pizza
107 STATE ST, Boston
|Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house made dressing and croutons then topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
|Small Wings
|$10.99
Braised marinated wings tossed in your choice of sauce and then fire roasted in our 1000 degree oven
|Crazy Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$10.95
Grilled chicken, Spicy buffalo sauce, bacon & a drizzle of creamy blue cheese
PIZZA • SALADS
Locale
352 Hanover St, Boston
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
romaine, croutons, shaved aged parmigiano
|Pistachio Pesto Pizza
|$16.00
homemade pistachio pesto pork sausage mozzarella
|Polpette Pizza
|$17.00
homemade tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, ricotta, pickled chilies
Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio
2 Oliver Street, Boston
|Chicken & Waffle Pizza
|$24.00
crispy chicken, maple bbq sauce, waffle chips
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$24.00
buffalo wing, diced chicken, bleu cheese, celery, ranch sauce
|Sausage & Cherry Pepper Pizza
|$24.00
flaky parmesan, mozzarella cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Angora Cafe
1024-A Commonwealth Avenue, Boston
|BBQ Chicken Flatbread
|$8.90
Roasted BBQ chicken, tomatoes, spinach, feta and mozzarella cheese. 386 calories > 15g fat, 6g sat. fat, 20g carb, 37g protein.
|Falafel Florentine
|$7.40
Our own baked Falafel with spinach accent, fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers and broccoli,
feta cheese and hummus.
Bowl Choose: arcadia greens, romaine, shredded kale or baby spinach.
Wrap: Pita bread or honey wheat tortilla, wrapped with romaine lettuce.
Crispy Grilled Panini Choose: italian panini bread or whole grain and mozzarella cheese
|Sunny California
|$7.90
Turkey, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, tomato and baby spinach.
Bowl Choose: arcadia greens, romaine, shredded kale or baby spinach, and red onions.
Wrap: Pita bread or honey wheat tortilla.
Crispy Grilled Panini: Italian panini bread or whole grain.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Papa Gino's
748 Gallivan Boulevard, Dorchester
|2 Meatballs Side
|$1.00
|Cheese Breadsticks
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
PIZZA
Sal's Pizza
150 Tremont Street, Boston
|16” Sweet Chili Chicken
|$16.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
|19” Meat Lover
|$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
|Large Garden
|$7.99
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives
Upper Crust
20 Charles St, Boston
|Large Margherita
|$16.99
Cheese Pizza
|Calzone (12")
|$11.50
A Combination of Mozzarella, Ricotta & Imported Asiago, Rolled in our Famous Pizza dough and baked to perfection
|Large Fenway
|$21.49
Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion
Molinari's
789 Adams Street, Boston
|Arancini
|$10.00
|Margherita
|$18.00
|Chicken Broccoli Ziti
|$20.00
Tavolo Ristorante
1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester
|CHICKEN MARSALA
|$23.00
house made bavette
|KALE CAESAR SALAD
|$11.00
romaine, croutons, house dressing
|4 CHEESE PIZZA
|$14.00
mozzarella, fontina, grana padano, provolone
Cinis
252 Friend Street, Boston
|Stella (Star) Pizza
|$17.00
pointed crust filled with creamy ricotta, pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated cheese, basil.
|Mac and Cini
|$8.00
Our housemade Mac n cheese
|Traditonal
|$8.00
Beef rags with peas and our three cheese blend
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|2 Ltr Soda
|$3.25
|Sm Cheese Pizza
|$7.00
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$6.99
PIZZA
Sal's Pizza
51 Brookline Ave, Boston
|19” Meat Lover
|$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
|Chicken Caesar wrap
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing
|19” Sal’s Special
|$18.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
PIZZA • SALADS
Scopa
319 Hanover Street, Boston
|Gnocchi al Forno
|$19.00
|Risotto Gamberi
|$26.00
Sauce on Bowdoin
203 Bowdoin St, Dorchester
|10" Pizza (copy)
|$7.25
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Monica's Mercato
130 Salem St, Boston
|Cuban Sub
|$19.00
|Caprese Sub
|$15.00
|Meatball Sub
|$18.00
