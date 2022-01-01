Boston pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Boston

Picco image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Picco

513 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula$9.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil
LG Pepperoni$24.50
tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
Caesar$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano & croutons (white anchovies by request)
More about Picco
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston image

 

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Dirty Fries$7.00
Good ol' fashioned french fries cooked golden brown and made to order
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
Greek Salad$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Basket Fries$6.00
Lg Tuscan Fig$20.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Dirty Water Dough Co. image

 

Dirty Water Dough Co.

222 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
Large Cheese Pizza$16.00
Shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
Garden Salad$7.00
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
More about Dirty Water Dough Co.
Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Broccoli$19.00
Blackened Salmon$25.00
Veal Parmigiana$25.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe image

 

Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe

289 Causeway St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Patate
Potato, rosemary, mozzarella, gorgonzola and pancetta.
Pollo Pesto
Chicken, pesto, caramelized onions and
mozzarella
Margherita D.O.C
Fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce.
More about Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca image

 

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
Cheese pizza or create your own.
CHICKEN PARM SUB$11.00
breaded chicken topped with plum tomato sauce & melted provolone & pecorino
CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA$21.00
grilled chicken, basil pesto, oven dried tomato & mozzarella cheese
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
Antico Forno image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Antico Forno

93 SALEM ST, Boston

Avg 3.5 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil,
extra virgin olive oil
Tradizionale$19.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, onions, Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni
Caesar Salad$13.00
Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed, traditional Italian Cesare dressing, homemade croutons
More about Antico Forno
Crush Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Crush Pizza

107 STATE ST, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house made dressing and croutons then topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
Small Wings$10.99
Braised marinated wings tossed in your choice of sauce and then fire roasted in our 1000 degree oven
Crazy Buffalo Chicken Pizza$10.95
Grilled chicken, Spicy buffalo sauce, bacon & a drizzle of creamy blue cheese
More about Crush Pizza
Locale image

PIZZA • SALADS

Locale

352 Hanover St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine, croutons, shaved aged parmigiano
Pistachio Pesto Pizza$16.00
homemade pistachio pesto pork sausage mozzarella
Polpette Pizza$17.00
homemade tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, ricotta, pickled chilies
More about Locale
Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio image

 

Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio

2 Oliver Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Waffle Pizza$24.00
crispy chicken, maple bbq sauce, waffle chips
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.00
buffalo wing, diced chicken, bleu cheese, celery, ranch sauce
Sausage & Cherry Pepper Pizza$24.00
flaky parmesan, mozzarella cheese
More about Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio
Angora Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Angora Cafe

1024-A Commonwealth Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Flatbread$8.90
Roasted BBQ chicken, tomatoes, spinach, feta and mozzarella cheese. 386 calories > 15g fat, 6g sat. fat, 20g carb, 37g protein.
Falafel Florentine$7.40
Our own baked Falafel with spinach accent, fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers and broccoli,
feta cheese and hummus.
Bowl Choose: arcadia greens, romaine, shredded kale or baby spinach.
Wrap: Pita bread or honey wheat tortilla, wrapped with romaine lettuce.
Crispy Grilled Panini Choose: italian panini bread or whole grain and mozzarella cheese
Sunny California$7.90
Turkey, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, tomato and baby spinach.
Bowl Choose: arcadia greens, romaine, shredded kale or baby spinach, and red onions.
Wrap: Pita bread or honey wheat tortilla.
Crispy Grilled Panini: Italian panini bread or whole grain.
More about Angora Cafe
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Papa Gino's

748 Gallivan Boulevard, Dorchester

Avg 3.6 (914 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
Cheese Breadsticks
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
More about Papa Gino's
Sal's Pizza image

PIZZA

Sal's Pizza

150 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
16” Sweet Chili Chicken$16.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
19” Meat Lover$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
Large Garden$7.99
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives
More about Sal's Pizza
Upper Crust image

 

Upper Crust

20 Charles St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Margherita$16.99
Cheese Pizza
Calzone (12")$11.50
A Combination of Mozzarella, Ricotta & Imported Asiago, Rolled in our Famous Pizza dough and baked to perfection
Large Fenway$21.49
Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion
More about Upper Crust
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arancini$10.00
Margherita$18.00
Chicken Broccoli Ziti$20.00
More about Molinari's
Tavolo Ristorante image

 

Tavolo Ristorante

1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICKEN MARSALA$23.00
house made bavette
KALE CAESAR SALAD$11.00
romaine, croutons, house dressing
4 CHEESE PIZZA$14.00
mozzarella, fontina, grana padano, provolone
More about Tavolo Ristorante
Cinis image

 

Cinis

252 Friend Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Stella (Star) Pizza$17.00
pointed crust filled with creamy ricotta, pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated cheese, basil.
Mac and Cini$8.00
Our housemade Mac n cheese
Traditonal$8.00
Beef rags with peas and our three cheese blend
More about Cinis
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Ltr Soda$3.25
Sm Cheese Pizza$7.00
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$6.99
More about D'Bennys Subs & More
Sal's Pizza image

PIZZA

Sal's Pizza

51 Brookline Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
19” Meat Lover$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
Chicken Caesar wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing
19” Sal’s Special$18.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
More about Sal's Pizza
Scopa image

PIZZA • SALADS

Scopa

319 Hanover Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gnocchi al Forno$19.00
Risotto Gamberi$26.00
More about Scopa
Sauce on Bowdoin image

 

Sauce on Bowdoin

203 Bowdoin St, Dorchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10" Pizza (copy)$7.25
More about Sauce on Bowdoin
Restaurant banner

 

Logan Food Market

45 Transporation Way, Logan Airport, East Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Logan Food Market
Monica's Mercato image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Monica's Mercato

130 Salem St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (1842 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cuban Sub$19.00
Caprese Sub$15.00
Meatball Sub$18.00
More about Monica's Mercato

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Boston

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Burritos

Salmon

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston