Boston salad spots you'll love

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Basket of Dirty Fries
|$7.00
Good ol' fashioned french fries cooked golden brown and made to order
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
Dirty Water Dough Co.
222 Newbury Street, Boston
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
Shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
|Garden Salad
|$7.00
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|CHEESE PIZZA
|$15.00
Cheese pizza or create your own.
|CHICKEN PARM SUB
|$11.00
breaded chicken topped with plum tomato sauce & melted provolone & pecorino
|CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA
|$21.00
grilled chicken, basil pesto, oven dried tomato & mozzarella cheese
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Dona Habana Restaurant
811 Massachusetts Ave, Boston
|Empanadas De Pollo
|$8.00
TWO CHICKEN EMPANADAS
|Empanadas de Res
|$8.00
TWO BEEF EMPANADAS
|Chicharrón De Puerco
|$10.00
CRISPY PORK BELLY BITES TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONIONS
SALADS
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
|Broccoli Rabe
|$9.00
extra virgin olive oil and pecorino cheese
|Chestnut Raviolini
|$30.00
pulled duck, veal broth, butter, parmesan cheese
|Bibb Salad
|$14.00
blue cheese, walnuts, apples, apple cider vinaigrette
Saloniki
4 Kilmarnock st., Boston
|Crispy Chicken Pita
|$10.59
crispy fried chicken, avocado, smoked bacon, “Greek ranch,” fries, tomatoes, greens
|Herc Pita
|$10.59
braised pork shoulder, greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, spicy whipped feta, secret sauce
|Despena Pita
|$9.59
(vegetarian) zucchini - feta fritters, greens, tomato, onion, herbs, fries, garlic yogurt, secret sauce
Fresh Food Generation
185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester
|Curry Chicken Empanada
|$5.00
Ground chicken, onions, peppers, and house curry sauce
|Fried Sweet Plantain (side)
|$5.00
Fried sweet plantain, lightly salted
|Cuban Beef Empanada
|$5.00
Local ground beef, green olives, peppers, onions,
and tomatoes.
PIZZA • SALADS
Scopa
319 Hanover Street, Boston
|Gnocchi al Forno
|$19.00
|Risotto Gamberi
|$26.00
SALADS • NOODLES
honeygrow
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|CYO Beef
|$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.