Boston salad spots you'll love

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston image

 

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Dirty Fries$7.00
Good ol' fashioned french fries cooked golden brown and made to order
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
Greek Salad$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
Dirty Water Dough Co. image

 

Dirty Water Dough Co.

222 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
Large Cheese Pizza$16.00
Shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
Garden Salad$7.00
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca image

 

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
Cheese pizza or create your own.
CHICKEN PARM SUB$11.00
breaded chicken topped with plum tomato sauce & melted provolone & pecorino
CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA$21.00
grilled chicken, basil pesto, oven dried tomato & mozzarella cheese
Dona Habana Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Dona Habana Restaurant

811 Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1751 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas De Pollo$8.00
TWO CHICKEN EMPANADAS
Empanadas de Res$8.00
TWO BEEF EMPANADAS
Chicharrón De Puerco$10.00
CRISPY PORK BELLY BITES TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONIONS
Prezza image

SALADS

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Broccoli Rabe$9.00
extra virgin olive oil and pecorino cheese
Chestnut Raviolini$30.00
pulled duck, veal broth, butter, parmesan cheese
Bibb Salad$14.00
blue cheese, walnuts, apples, apple cider vinaigrette
Saloniki image

 

Saloniki

4 Kilmarnock st., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Pita$10.59
crispy fried chicken, avocado, smoked bacon, “Greek ranch,” fries, tomatoes, greens
Herc Pita$10.59
braised pork shoulder, greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, spicy whipped feta, secret sauce
Despena Pita$9.59
(vegetarian) zucchini - feta fritters, greens, tomato, onion, herbs, fries, garlic yogurt, secret sauce
Fresh Food Generation image

 

Fresh Food Generation

185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Curry Chicken Empanada$5.00
Ground chicken, onions, peppers, and house curry sauce
Fried Sweet Plantain (side)$5.00
Fried sweet plantain, lightly salted
Cuban Beef Empanada$5.00
Local ground beef, green olives, peppers, onions,
and tomatoes.
Scopa image

PIZZA • SALADS

Scopa

319 Hanover Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gnocchi al Forno$19.00
Risotto Gamberi$26.00
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

100 Northern Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (4860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
Foumami image

 

Foumami

225 Franklin Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

1282 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
