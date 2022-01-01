Boston seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Boston

Eventide Fenway image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Eventide Fenway

1321 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Eventide Brown Butter Lobster Roll$21.00
Our non-traditional lobster roll served on a house-made Chinese style steamed bun with warm lobster meat tossed in brown butter. Gluten free buns are available.
Contains shellfish, gluten, and dairy.
New England Clam Chowder$13.00
Made from New England quahog and steamer clams with braised salt pork, potatoes, onion, nori powder and chive oil. Served with house-made saltines. Our chowder is gluten-free if saltines are omitted.
Contains shellfish, alliums, and dairy.
Fried Oyster Bun$12.00
Our house made split-top Chinese style steamed bun filled with breaded and fried Maine oysters, paprika-spiked tartar sauce, sliced tomato and a mix of pickled daikon, red onion and jalapeno. CONTAINS GLUTEN, DAIRY, AND SHELLFISH.
More about Eventide Fenway
Black Lamb image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Black Lamb

571 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2375 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Mixed green salad with shaved fennel, shaved radish, shaved rainbow carrots, and fresh mint.
Tossed with roasted shallot vinaigrette.
Topped with Vermont Creamery Goat Cheese.
Pasteurized goat cheese is topped with herbed breadcrumbs and baked until warm.
Allergies -
Allium: dressing, sub olive oil and lemon juice
Dairy: goat cheese
Gluten: breadcrumbs
Burger
your choice of beef, lamb or veggie
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Brussels Sprouts are halved and roasted in olive oil, salt & pepper and tossed with butter.
Garnished with pitted dates, house-made guanciale, and plated over Harissa Yogurt.
Allergies -
Allium: yogurt
Dairy: butter, yogurt
Nightshade: yogurt, guanciale
Pork: guanciale
Seed: yogurt
Stone Fruit: dates
More about Black Lamb
Row 34 image

SEAFOOD

Row 34

383 CONGRESS ST, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cornbread$8.00
maple butter
Tuna Crudo$21.00
black garlic aïoli, avocado
Oyster Slider$5.00
brioche roll, pickled red onion, chili lime aïoli
More about Row 34
Ostra image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Ostra

1 charles st south, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1683 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Spanish Octopus$28.00
Lemon, Olive Oil, Crispy Salt Capers, Raw Sweet Vidalias
Hamachi Crudo*$23.00
Citrus, Aji Aioli, Cilantro
Jalapeño Oil, Mexican Chiltepin Pepper
Powder Point Oysters*$27.00
Duxbury, Massachusetts
6 each
More about Ostra
The Barking Crab image

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cup Of Chowder*$9.00
Traditional New England Clam Chowder
(contains pork)
Barking Crab Cakes (3)*$18.00
3 jumbo lump crab cakes served with remoulade
Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp (each)*$3.50
Jumbo u-10 cocktail shrimp sold by the piece served with cocktail sauce & lemon
More about The Barking Crab
Oak + Rowan image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Oak + Rowan

321 A street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sides Combination 2 - 4 Guests$175.00
One of each: Mashed Potatoes, Heirloom Apple Stuffing, Brussels Sprouts Casserole, Squash + Leek Au Gratin, Cranberry Sauce, and Mushroom Gravy. PLUS your choice of Apple or Pumpkin pie, and a choice of Red or White wine. Enough to feed 2 - 4 guests.
Mushroom Gravy$18.00
Baked Stuffed Oysters (6)$28.00
More about Oak + Rowan
PURO ceviche bar image

SEAFOOD

PURO ceviche bar

264 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos de Pollo$15.00
Blackened chicken, pineapple salsa, spicy aioli
Ceviche Mixto$24.00
White fish, octopus, shrimp, avocado, red onion, red pepper, jalapeno, rocoto sauce
Tacos de Pescado$17.00
Baja style battered fish, avocado, tomato salsa, spicy aioli
More about PURO ceviche bar
Porto image

 

Porto

780 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pan-Seared Scallops | sunchokes, caulini, warm gooseberry vinaigrette, fennel, mint + dill*$40.00
Shrimp Fra Diavolo | braised tomatoes, harissa, toasted bread crumbs + calabrian chilis$32.00
Cauliflower Agrodolce | pine nuts, golden raisins, pecorino, shallot + anchovy$12.00
More about Porto
Select Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Select Oyster Bar

50 Gloucester St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spanish Octopus$16.00
braised & seared octopus, roasted tomatillos, blistered sugar snap peas, cilantro, chimichurri, lime
Romanesco Cauliflower$12.00
toasted hazelnut aioli, shallots, lemon, parsley
Halibut$26.00
spring peas & sautéed tendrils, heirloom carrot salad, white wine
More about Select Oyster Bar
The Boston Sail Loft image

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cup Chowder$6.95
Our Famous clam chowder loaded with dill, thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers
Boneless Buffalo Tenders$12.95
Boneless fried chicken tenders smothered in tangy, housemade hot sauce and served with celery and a side of blue cheese
Fried Cajun Chicken Tenders$12.95
A heaping pile of hot and spicy fried chicken tenderloins, served with honey mustard
More about The Boston Sail Loft
B & G Oysters image

 

B & G Oysters

550 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Unshucked East Coast Oysters$24.00
**Unshucked - available for takeout only***
12 Oysters, Lemon, Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce
B&G Clam Chowder$18.00
Clams, Potato, Bacon
Fried Ipswich Clams$28.00
French Fries, Cole Slaw, Pickles
More about B & G Oysters
Atlántico image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Atlántico

600 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PAPITAS$3.00
house made potato chips with sea salt
CROQUETAS$13.00
salt cod croquettes & squid ink aioli
PATATAS BRAVAS$10.00
crispy potatoes, aioli, salsa brava
More about Atlántico
Emma's Pizza image

 

Emma's Pizza

537 Columbus Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FAMOUS FLING$7.95
MEDIUM #1$12.75
LARGE #1$16.95
More about Emma's Pizza
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar image

 

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

412 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Street Corn$11.00
garlic and chili mojo sauce, cotija, aleppo, lime
Haddock Taco$6.00
grilled or fried, sauteed brussels sprout and bell peppers, fresno tartar sauce
Crispy Carnitas Taco$6.00
citrus braised pork, cilantro, white onion, salsa macha
More about Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
Society on High image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Society on High

99 High St, Boston

Avg 2.8 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$16.00
Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Roll
Turkey Wrap$15.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bacon,Avocado, Flour Tortilla
Poland Spring$2.00
16.9 oz
More about Society on High
Grand Tour image

SEAFOOD

Grand Tour

314 Newbury Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peas & Carrots$13.00
Jambon de Paris$10.00
Brussels$13.00
More about Grand Tour
The Pearl Seafood Grill and Raw Bar image

 

The Pearl Seafood Grill and Raw Bar

20b District Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 Chicken$24.00
Herb Roasted Chicken Served over Mashed Potatoes with Fresh Seasonal Veggies and topped with Lemon Cream Sauce
New England Clam Chowder$6.00
More about The Pearl Seafood Grill and Raw Bar
The Oyster Club image

 

The Oyster Club

79 Park Plaza, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Oyster Club
Salvatore's image

 

Salvatore's

225 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Salvatore's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Boston

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Burritos

Salmon

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston