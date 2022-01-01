Boston seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Boston
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eventide Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Eventide Brown Butter Lobster Roll
|$21.00
Our non-traditional lobster roll served on a house-made Chinese style steamed bun with warm lobster meat tossed in brown butter. Gluten free buns are available.
Contains shellfish, gluten, and dairy.
|New England Clam Chowder
|$13.00
Made from New England quahog and steamer clams with braised salt pork, potatoes, onion, nori powder and chive oil. Served with house-made saltines. Our chowder is gluten-free if saltines are omitted.
Contains shellfish, alliums, and dairy.
|Fried Oyster Bun
|$12.00
Our house made split-top Chinese style steamed bun filled with breaded and fried Maine oysters, paprika-spiked tartar sauce, sliced tomato and a mix of pickled daikon, red onion and jalapeno. CONTAINS GLUTEN, DAIRY, AND SHELLFISH.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Black Lamb
571 Tremont St, Boston
|Popular items
|Baked Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Mixed green salad with shaved fennel, shaved radish, shaved rainbow carrots, and fresh mint.
Tossed with roasted shallot vinaigrette.
Topped with Vermont Creamery Goat Cheese.
Pasteurized goat cheese is topped with herbed breadcrumbs and baked until warm.
Allergies -
Allium: dressing, sub olive oil and lemon juice
Dairy: goat cheese
Gluten: breadcrumbs
|Burger
your choice of beef, lamb or veggie
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
Brussels Sprouts are halved and roasted in olive oil, salt & pepper and tossed with butter.
Garnished with pitted dates, house-made guanciale, and plated over Harissa Yogurt.
Allergies -
Allium: yogurt
Dairy: butter, yogurt
Nightshade: yogurt, guanciale
Pork: guanciale
Seed: yogurt
Stone Fruit: dates
SEAFOOD
Row 34
383 CONGRESS ST, Boston
|Popular items
|Cornbread
|$8.00
maple butter
|Tuna Crudo
|$21.00
black garlic aïoli, avocado
|Oyster Slider
|$5.00
brioche roll, pickled red onion, chili lime aïoli
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Ostra
1 charles st south, Boston
|Popular items
|Grilled Spanish Octopus
|$28.00
Lemon, Olive Oil, Crispy Salt Capers, Raw Sweet Vidalias
|Hamachi Crudo*
|$23.00
Citrus, Aji Aioli, Cilantro
Jalapeño Oil, Mexican Chiltepin Pepper
|Powder Point Oysters*
|$27.00
Duxbury, Massachusetts
6 each
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Popular items
|Cup Of Chowder*
|$9.00
Traditional New England Clam Chowder
(contains pork)
|Barking Crab Cakes (3)*
|$18.00
3 jumbo lump crab cakes served with remoulade
|Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp (each)*
|$3.50
Jumbo u-10 cocktail shrimp sold by the piece served with cocktail sauce & lemon
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Oak + Rowan
321 A street, Boston
|Popular items
|Sides Combination 2 - 4 Guests
|$175.00
One of each: Mashed Potatoes, Heirloom Apple Stuffing, Brussels Sprouts Casserole, Squash + Leek Au Gratin, Cranberry Sauce, and Mushroom Gravy. PLUS your choice of Apple or Pumpkin pie, and a choice of Red or White wine. Enough to feed 2 - 4 guests.
|Mushroom Gravy
|$18.00
|Baked Stuffed Oysters (6)
|$28.00
SEAFOOD
PURO ceviche bar
264 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|Tacos de Pollo
|$15.00
Blackened chicken, pineapple salsa, spicy aioli
|Ceviche Mixto
|$24.00
White fish, octopus, shrimp, avocado, red onion, red pepper, jalapeno, rocoto sauce
|Tacos de Pescado
|$17.00
Baja style battered fish, avocado, tomato salsa, spicy aioli
Porto
780 Boylston Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Pan-Seared Scallops | sunchokes, caulini, warm gooseberry vinaigrette, fennel, mint + dill*
|$40.00
|Shrimp Fra Diavolo | braised tomatoes, harissa, toasted bread crumbs + calabrian chilis
|$32.00
|Cauliflower Agrodolce | pine nuts, golden raisins, pecorino, shallot + anchovy
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Select Oyster Bar
50 Gloucester St, Boston
|Popular items
|Spanish Octopus
|$16.00
braised & seared octopus, roasted tomatillos, blistered sugar snap peas, cilantro, chimichurri, lime
|Romanesco Cauliflower
|$12.00
toasted hazelnut aioli, shallots, lemon, parsley
|Halibut
|$26.00
spring peas & sautéed tendrils, heirloom carrot salad, white wine
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Cup Chowder
|$6.95
Our Famous clam chowder loaded with dill, thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers
|Boneless Buffalo Tenders
|$12.95
Boneless fried chicken tenders smothered in tangy, housemade hot sauce and served with celery and a side of blue cheese
|Fried Cajun Chicken Tenders
|$12.95
A heaping pile of hot and spicy fried chicken tenderloins, served with honey mustard
B & G Oysters
550 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Unshucked East Coast Oysters
|$24.00
**Unshucked - available for takeout only***
12 Oysters, Lemon, Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce
|B&G Clam Chowder
|$18.00
Clams, Potato, Bacon
|Fried Ipswich Clams
|$28.00
French Fries, Cole Slaw, Pickles
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Atlántico
600 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|PAPITAS
|$3.00
house made potato chips with sea salt
|CROQUETAS
|$13.00
salt cod croquettes & squid ink aioli
|PATATAS BRAVAS
|$10.00
crispy potatoes, aioli, salsa brava
Emma's Pizza
537 Columbus Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|FAMOUS FLING
|$7.95
|MEDIUM #1
|$12.75
|LARGE #1
|$16.95
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
412 West Broadway, South Boston
|Popular items
|Grilled Street Corn
|$11.00
garlic and chili mojo sauce, cotija, aleppo, lime
|Haddock Taco
|$6.00
grilled or fried, sauteed brussels sprout and bell peppers, fresno tartar sauce
|Crispy Carnitas Taco
|$6.00
citrus braised pork, cilantro, white onion, salsa macha
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Society on High
99 High St, Boston
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$16.00
Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Roll
|Turkey Wrap
|$15.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bacon,Avocado, Flour Tortilla
|Poland Spring
|$2.00
16.9 oz
SEAFOOD
Grand Tour
314 Newbury Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Peas & Carrots
|$13.00
|Jambon de Paris
|$10.00
|Brussels
|$13.00
The Pearl Seafood Grill and Raw Bar
20b District Ave, Dorchester
|Popular items
|1/2 Chicken
|$24.00
Herb Roasted Chicken Served over Mashed Potatoes with Fresh Seasonal Veggies and topped with Lemon Cream Sauce
|New England Clam Chowder
|$6.00
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.