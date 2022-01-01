Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Chinatown
/
Boston
/
Chinatown
/
Edamame
Chinatown restaurants that serve edamame
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
Avg 3.8
(816 reviews)
Edamame
$6.50
Spicy garlic edamame
$8.50
More about Crave Chinatown
Waku Waku - CT
2 Tyler Street, Boston
No reviews yet
Edamame
$6.00
More about Waku Waku - CT
