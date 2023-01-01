Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Chinatown

Go
Chinatown restaurants
Toast

Chinatown restaurants that serve kimchi

Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi (Side)$4.00
More about Crave Chinatown
Waku Waku-Chinatown image

 

Waku Waku - CT

2 Tyler Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Kimchi Ramen$15.00
More about Waku Waku - CT

