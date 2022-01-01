Almond cake in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve almond cake
More about Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|honey almond cake slice
|$4.25
delicious cake made with almond flour and honey topped with a sweet cream cheese glaze (veg)
More about Americano Espresso Bar
SANDWICHES
Americano Espresso Bar
155 Meridian St, East Boston
|Almond Chocolate Coffee Cake
|$3.45
More about Revival Cafe - Newbury
Revival Cafe - Newbury
103 Newbury St., Boston
|Coconut Almond Strawberry Cake (gf)
|$4.25
This naturally nutty gluten-free cake is topped with coconut, almonds, & strawberry - do we need to say more?
|Peach Almond Pound Cake (n)
|$4.25
Peach swirl + almond streusel. Tastes like summer!
More about Flour Bakery - Dalton Street
Flour Bakery - Dalton Street
30 Dalton Street, Boston
