Apple fritters in Boston

American Provisions - 613 East Broadway
American Provisions - 613 East Broadway
613 East Broadway, Boston
|Apple Fritters
|$4.00
Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street - Beacon Hill | West End
Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street - Beacon Hill | West End
175 Cambridge Street, Boston
|APPLE FRITTER
|$5.00
caramelized apples, cider glaze
Kane's Donuts - Boston
Kane's Donuts - Boston
90 Oliver Street, Boston
|Apple Fritter
|$4.95
Our signature fritter dough cooks up crispy on the outside and with apples, cinnamon and spice in every soft bite. Then we bathe it in our signature honey glaze for a trifecta of flavor, sweetness and texture.
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts - Tremont Street
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts - Tremont Street
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|APPLE FRITTER
|$5.00
caramelized apples, cider glaze
Blackbird Doughnuts - Fenway
Blackbird Doughnuts - Fenway
20 Kilmarnock Street, Boston
|APPLE FRITTER
|$5.00
caramelized apples, cider glaze
