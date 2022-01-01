Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple fritters in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve apple fritters

Item pic

 

American Provisions - 613 East Broadway

613 East Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Fritters$4.00
More about American Provisions - 613 East Broadway
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street - Beacon Hill | West End

175 Cambridge Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
APPLE FRITTER$5.00
caramelized apples, cider glaze
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street - Beacon Hill | West End
Item pic

 

Kane's Donuts - Boston

90 Oliver Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Fritter$4.95
Our signature fritter dough cooks up crispy on the outside and with apples, cinnamon and spice in every soft bite. Then we bathe it in our signature honey glaze for a trifecta of flavor, sweetness and texture.
More about Kane's Donuts - Boston
Item pic

 

Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts - Tremont Street

492 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
APPLE FRITTER$5.00
caramelized apples, cider glaze
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts - Tremont Street
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts - Fenway

20 Kilmarnock Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
APPLE FRITTER$5.00
caramelized apples, cider glaze
More about Blackbird Doughnuts - Fenway
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® High Street Place

100 High Street, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
APPLE FRITTER$5.00
caramelized apples, cider glaze
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® High Street Place

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Katsu

Teriyaki Salmon

Squid

Crispy Chicken

Kebabs

Chicken Nuggets

Omelettes

Vegetable Noodle Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (255 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston