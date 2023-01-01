Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arepas in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve arepas

Cunard Tavern image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern - Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Arepas Benedict$16.00
grilled portobello mushroom, roasted tomato, sauteed spinach, with herb hollandaise
More about Cunard Tavern - Cunard Tavern
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen - South End

477 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arepa Reina Pepiada$7.50
Shredded chicken salad (contains mayo), avocado, and tomato.
Arepa La Gringa$6.75
Edam cheese.
Arepa Pelua$7.75
Venezuelan-style stewed shredded beef with Edam cheese.
More about Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen - South End
Item pic

 

La Casa del Pandebono - 271 MERIDIAN ST

271 MERIDIAN ST, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
AREPA DE CHOCLO CON HUEVOS Y QUESO$7.00
SWEET CORN AREPA W/ HUEVOS ALINADOS & QUESO FRESCO
More about La Casa del Pandebono - 271 MERIDIAN ST

