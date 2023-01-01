Arepas in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve arepas
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Arepas Benedict
|$16.00
grilled portobello mushroom, roasted tomato, sauteed spinach, with herb hollandaise
SEAFOOD
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen - South End
477 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Arepa Reina Pepiada
|$7.50
Shredded chicken salad (contains mayo), avocado, and tomato.
|Arepa La Gringa
|$6.75
Edam cheese.
|Arepa Pelua
|$7.75
Venezuelan-style stewed shredded beef with Edam cheese.
