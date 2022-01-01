Arugula salad in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boston restaurants that serve arugula salad

Picco image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

PICCO

513 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
½ Arugula Salad$5.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil
More about PICCO
Renegade's Pub- image

HAMBURGERS

Renegade's Pub-

1004 Bennington St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (464 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Salad$10.00
More about Renegade's Pub-
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beet & Arugula Salad$11.95
Beet, walnut, apple, shaved fennel,
and feta cheese over a bed of arugula
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Locale

352 Hanover St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad$9.00
arugula, shaved fennel, pecorino, lemon vinaigrette
More about Locale
Arugula Salad image

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad$10.00
pecorino, lemon
More about Capo Restaurant
Item pic

 

Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®

492 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ARUGULA SALAD$4.00
arugula, roasted tomato, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette (gf, vg)
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
LoLa Burger Boston image

 

LoLa Burger Boston

11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Melon Arugula Salad$20.00
Seasonal Melon, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Strawberries, Green Goddess Dressing
More about LoLa Burger Boston
Item pic

SALADS

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Arugula Salad$14.00
radicchio, roasted red peppers, pecans, goat cheese, balsamic vinegar
More about Prezza
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Arugula Salad$9.00
More about Molinari's
Item pic

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
D ARUGULA SALAD$9.95
ONLINE ARUGULA SALAD$10.95
pistachios, tart apples, gorgonzola,maple mustard
More about North Street Grille
Tavolo Ristorante image

 

Tavolo Ristorante

1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ARUGULA SALAD$10.00
shaved parmesan, evoo, lemon
More about Tavolo Ristorante
Arugula and Squash Salad image

 

Fresh Food Generation

185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula and Squash Salad$12.00
Local arugula, delicata squash, roasted farro, candied pecans, and goat cheese with white balsamic and roasted shallot vinaigrette.
More about Fresh Food Generation
Society on High image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Society on High

99 High St, Boston

Avg 2.8 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Pear & Arugula Salad$14.00
Mushrooms, Blue Cheese, Pecans, Balsamic dressing
More about Society on High
Restaurant banner

 

Frenchie Wine Bistro

560 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula Salad$15.00
More about Frenchie Wine Bistro

