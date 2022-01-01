Arugula salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve arugula salad
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
PICCO
513 Tremont Street, Boston
|½ Arugula Salad
|$5.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Beet & Arugula Salad
|$11.95
Beet, walnut, apple, shaved fennel,
and feta cheese over a bed of arugula
PIZZA • SALADS
Locale
352 Hanover St, Boston
|Arugula Salad
|$9.00
arugula, shaved fennel, pecorino, lemon vinaigrette
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Arugula Salad
|$10.00
pecorino, lemon
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|ARUGULA SALAD
|$4.00
arugula, roasted tomato, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette (gf, vg)
LoLa Burger Boston
11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston
|Melon Arugula Salad
|$20.00
Seasonal Melon, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Strawberries, Green Goddess Dressing
SALADS
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
|Baby Arugula Salad
|$14.00
radicchio, roasted red peppers, pecans, goat cheese, balsamic vinegar
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|D ARUGULA SALAD
|$9.95
|ONLINE ARUGULA SALAD
|$10.95
pistachios, tart apples, gorgonzola,maple mustard
Tavolo Ristorante
1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester
|ARUGULA SALAD
|$10.00
shaved parmesan, evoo, lemon
Fresh Food Generation
185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester
|Arugula and Squash Salad
|$12.00
Local arugula, delicata squash, roasted farro, candied pecans, and goat cheese with white balsamic and roasted shallot vinaigrette.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Society on High
99 High St, Boston
|Grilled Pear & Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Mushrooms, Blue Cheese, Pecans, Balsamic dressing
