Asian salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve asian salad

VESTER Southie - 105 West First Street

105 West First Street, Boston

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Salmon Salad$13.00
Smoked salmon, edamame, pickled onion, fresh radish, purple cabbage, farm greens, honey ginger dressing. Gluten Free!
NECO Community Café

424 Beacon St, Boston

TakeoutDelivery
Asian Spinach Salad$5.50
Baby spinach, red cabbage, mandarin orange segments, red onion, shredded carrot, topped with crunchy noodle served with a sweet sesame Asian style dressing
