Avocado sandwiches in Boston

Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Egg White, Avocado, Swiss Bagel Sandwich
|$7.50
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
|Egg White Avocado Bagel Sandwich
|$6.25
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Egg White, Avocado, Swiss Bagel Sandwich
|$7.50
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
|Egg White Avocado Swiss & Tomato Bagel Sandwich
|$7.50
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Teddy's on the Hill
9 Bowdoin St, Boston
|Jalapeno Avocado Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled or Fried chicken, cajun spice, fried jalapeños, avocado, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, garlic mayo
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Tatte - Boston Bakery
60 Old Colony Rd, South Boston
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
