Avocado sandwiches in Boston

Boston restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg White, Avocado, Swiss Bagel Sandwich$7.50
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
Egg White Avocado Bagel Sandwich$6.25
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg White, Avocado, Swiss Bagel Sandwich$7.50
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
Egg White Avocado Swiss & Tomato Bagel Sandwich$7.50
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Consumer pic

 

Teddy's on the Hill

9 Bowdoin St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jalapeno Avocado Sandwich$16.00
Grilled or Fried chicken, cajun spice, fried jalapeños, avocado, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, garlic mayo
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | South Boston

60 Old Colony Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

70 Charles Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte - Boston Bakery

60 Old Colony Rd, South Boston

No reviews yet
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
