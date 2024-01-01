Bacon egg sandwiches in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve bacon egg sandwiches
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Weekday Breakfast Sammie
|$9.35
Toasted sourdough, spicy mayo, fried egg, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, and arugula. Option to substitute avocado for bacon.
American Provisions - Southie-Southie-Southie
613 East Broadway, Boston
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Served on an english muffin.
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.