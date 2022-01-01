Baja fish tacos in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve baja fish tacos
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Baja Style Fish Tacos
|$11.00
2 fresh Cod tacos lightly fried in a Modelo beer batter topped with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, lime crema, cilantro and served on a corn tortilla with house salsas.
More about Burro Bar
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco
|$7.50
savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
More about Alma Cantina
Alma Cantina
15 Union Street, Boston
|Baja White Fish Taco Plate
|$16.00
2 Soft Handmade corn tortillas filled with choice of protein, diced onions, cilantro, mango habanero reduction and topped with a lime crema drizzle. Served with mexican rice and queso fresco topped kidney beans
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.