Baja fish tacos in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve baja fish tacos

La Hacienda Restaurant image

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Style Fish Tacos$11.00
2 fresh Cod tacos lightly fried in a Modelo beer batter topped with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, lime crema, cilantro and served on a corn tortilla with house salsas.
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco$7.50
savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
More about Burro Bar
Alma Cantina image

 

Alma Cantina

15 Union Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja White Fish Taco Plate$16.00
2 Soft Handmade corn tortillas filled with choice of protein, diced onions, cilantro, mango habanero reduction and topped with a lime crema drizzle. Served with mexican rice and queso fresco topped kidney beans
More about Alma Cantina

