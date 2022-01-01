Baked mac and cheese in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve baked mac and cheese
More about Penguin Pizza
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
More about Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
1310 Boylston Street, Boston
|Baked Gnocchi "Mac & Cheese"
|$14.00
Homemade potato gnocchi baked in a cream sauce and topped with melted fontina & pecorino.
More about Fresh Food Generation
Fresh Food Generation
185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester
|Vermont Baked Mac N' Cheese
|$12.00
A tribute to our New England dairy farmers. Made with Vermont cheddar and parmesan and baked with a bread crusted top.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.