Baklava in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve baklava
SALADS • SANDWICHES
TRADE
540 Atlantic, Boston
|Baklava-Yogurt Napoleon
|$12.00
Macerated cherries, rosé compote, rose petal meringue
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Baklava
|$4.68
