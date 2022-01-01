Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve baklava

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava$2.00
More about Aceituna Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

100 Federal Street, Boston

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava$2.00
More about Aceituna Grill
Chicken and Rice Guys image

 

Chicken and Rice Guys

280 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava$2.57
More about Chicken and Rice Guys
Item pic

 

Saloniki

4 Kilmarnock st., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava Crisps$5.00
More about Saloniki
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

TRADE

540 Atlantic, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1157 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava-Yogurt Napoleon$12.00
Macerated cherries, rosé compote, rose petal meringue
More about TRADE
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava$4.68
More about D'Bennys Subs & More
Item pic

 

High Street Place

100 High Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava Amazeballs$5.00
Pistachio, walnut, roasted almond, honey, lemon zest, cinnamon, all spice, sea salt
More about High Street Place

