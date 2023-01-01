Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ball soup in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve ball soup

Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Bubbie's Chicken Soup with Oversized Matzah Ball$0.00
More about Max's Deli Café
Item pic

 

Our Fathers

1301 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
MATZO BALL SOUP$9.25
Chicken Soup, Dill
More about Our Fathers
Cup Matzah Ball Soup (hot) image

 

Mamaleh's High Street Place

100 High Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Matzah Ball Soup (hot)$6.00
6 ounces of our flavorful broth with chicken, carrots, celery and one matzah ball!
Kids' Matzah Ball Soup$5.50
Just broth & a matzah ball.
Quart Matzah Ball Soup (hot)$15.00
Our flavorful broth with chicken, carrots, celery and two matzah balls!
More about Mamaleh's High Street Place

