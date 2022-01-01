Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana cream pies in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve banana cream pies

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
slice of banana cream pie$6.00
made with a banana pastry cream, fresh banana slices, sweetened whipped cream and caramel drizzle on top (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
slice of banana cream pie$6.00
made with a banana pastry cream, fresh banana slices, sweetened whipped cream and caramel drizzle on top (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Dalton St

30 Dalton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
slice of banana cream pie$6.00
made with a banana pastry cream, fresh banana slices, sweetened whipped cream and caramel drizzle on top (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Dalton St
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
slice of banana cream pie$6.00
made with a banana pastry cream, fresh banana slices, sweetened whipped cream and caramel drizzle on top (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery South End

