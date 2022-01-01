Banana cream pies in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve banana cream pies
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|slice of banana cream pie
|$6.00
made with a banana pastry cream, fresh banana slices, sweetened whipped cream and caramel drizzle on top (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|slice of banana cream pie
|$6.00
made with a banana pastry cream, fresh banana slices, sweetened whipped cream and caramel drizzle on top (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Dalton St
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|slice of banana cream pie
|$6.00
made with a banana pastry cream, fresh banana slices, sweetened whipped cream and caramel drizzle on top (veg, w/o nuts)
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.