Banana pudding in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve banana pudding
Venezia Restaurant
20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Magnolia Bakery
200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston
|Billionaire Banana Pudding Medium to go
|$7.25
This decadent banana pudding is made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.
|Billionaire Banana Pudding Large to go
|$8.75
This decadent banana pudding is made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.
|Red Velvet Banana Pudding Large to go
|$8.75
Made with layers of vanilla pudding swirled with cream cheese icing, bananas, chocolate shavings, and freshly-baked red velvet cake.
16 ounces
