Banana pudding in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve banana pudding

Venezia Restaurant image

 

Venezia Restaurant

20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Bread Pudding$9.00
More about Venezia Restaurant
Item pic

 

Magnolia Bakery

200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Billionaire Banana Pudding Medium to go$7.25
This decadent banana pudding is made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.
Billionaire Banana Pudding Large to go$8.75
This decadent banana pudding is made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.
Red Velvet Banana Pudding Large to go$8.75
Made with layers of vanilla pudding swirled with cream cheese icing, bananas, chocolate shavings, and freshly-baked red velvet cake.
16 ounces
More about Magnolia Bakery

