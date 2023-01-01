Barbacoas in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve barbacoas
More about Causeway Restaurant & Bar
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
65 Causeway Street, Boston
|Barbacoa fries
|$17.00
More about Craft Food Halls Southline
Craft Food Halls Southline
135 William T Morrissey Blvd, Boston
|Barbacoa Tacos (2 Tacos)
|$8.95
2 White Corn Tortillas, Barbacoa Beef, Guacamole, Black Bean Salsa, Pickled Onions, Valentina Crema, Cotija, Southwest Dust, Cilantro.
More about LA NETA
LA NETA
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|BARBACOA BURRITO (SHREDDED BEEF)
|$12.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
|BARBACOA QUESADILLA (SHREDDED BEEF)
|$12.00
Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with refried beans & avocado
|BARBACOA TACO (SHREDDED BEEF)
|$5.00
Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions
More about Cosmica
TACOS
Cosmica
40 Berkeley St, Boston
|LAMB BARBACOA & PARSNIP TAMALE
|$12.00
Slow roasted lamb, parsnips, chihuahua cheese, guajillo salsa inside a brown butter masa tamale, wrapped in a banana leaf. Topped with salsa verde, cotija, radish and dill.
More about El Centro
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
El Centro
472 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Esalada Frida Kahlo Barbacoa
|$13.00
|Burrito Barbacoa
|$15.00
|TACO Barbacoa
|$5.00
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.