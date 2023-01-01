Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve barbacoas

Causeway Restaurant & Bar image

 

Causeway Restaurant & Bar

65 Causeway Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa fries$17.00
More about Causeway Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls Southline

135 William T Morrissey Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Barbacoa Tacos (2 Tacos)$8.95
2 White Corn Tortillas, Barbacoa Beef, Guacamole, Black Bean Salsa, Pickled Onions, Valentina Crema, Cotija, Southwest Dust, Cilantro.
More about Craft Food Halls Southline
La Neta image

 

LA NETA

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BARBACOA BURRITO (SHREDDED BEEF)$12.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
BARBACOA QUESADILLA (SHREDDED BEEF)$12.00
Sonora-style handmade flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with refried beans & avocado
BARBACOA TACO (SHREDDED BEEF)$5.00
Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions
More about LA NETA
Item pic

TACOS

Cosmica

40 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LAMB BARBACOA & PARSNIP TAMALE$12.00
Slow roasted lamb, parsnips, chihuahua cheese, guajillo salsa inside a brown butter masa tamale, wrapped in a banana leaf. Topped with salsa verde, cotija, radish and dill.
More about Cosmica
El Centro - Boston, MA image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Esalada Frida Kahlo Barbacoa$13.00
Burrito Barbacoa$15.00
TACO Barbacoa$5.00
More about El Centro
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Taco$5.00
sweet corn & black bean relish, queso fresco, cilantro
More about Lincoln Tavern

