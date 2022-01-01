Bean burritos in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve bean burritos
More about Anna's Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria
242 Cambridge Street, Boston
|Super Super Bean & Rice Burrito
|$18.90
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
|Regular Bean & Rice Burrito
|$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
|Super Bean & Rice Burrito
|$7.85
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
More about Anna's Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Anna's Taqueria
800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston
|Super Super Bean & Rice Burrito
|$18.90
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
|Regular Bean & Rice Burrito
|$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
|Super Bean & Rice Burrito
|$7.85
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
More about El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway
El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway
92 Peterborough St, Boston
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$6.75
