Beef shawarma in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve beef shawarma
More about Aceituna Grill - Seaport
FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill - Seaport
57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston
|Beef & Lamb Shawarma
|$10.95
Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.
More about Aceituna Grill - Federal Street
FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill - Federal Street
100 Federal Street, Boston
|Beef & Lamb Shawarma
|$10.95
Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.
More about Aceituna Grill - Newbury St.
Aceituna Grill - Newbury St.
267-269 Newbury Street, Boston
|Beef & Lamb Shawarma
|$10.95
Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.
More about ILONA
ILONA
783 Tremont St, Boston
|Beef Shawarma
|$12.00
Braised beef, lettuce, pickled cabbage, tomato, tzatziki
More about Pita Thyme - 102 Water Street
Pita Thyme - 102 Water Street
102 Water Street, Boston
|BEEF SHAWARMA PLATE
|$13.99
Marinated beef, fire roasted and thinly sliced served with 3 sides
|BEEF SHAWARMA ROLLUP
|$10.99
Marinated beef, fire roasted and thinly sliced served with lettuce, tomato, Pickles, onions, fresh parsley, tahini sauce
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.