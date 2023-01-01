Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef shawarma in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve beef shawarma

Aceituna Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill - Seaport

57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Beef & Lamb Shawarma$10.95
Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.
More about Aceituna Grill - Seaport
Aceituna Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill - Federal Street

100 Federal Street, Boston

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Beef & Lamb Shawarma$10.95
Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.
More about Aceituna Grill - Federal Street
Consumer pic

 

Aceituna Grill - Newbury St.

267-269 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef & Lamb Shawarma$10.95
Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.
More about Aceituna Grill - Newbury St.
Item pic

 

ILONA

783 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Shawarma$12.00
Braised beef, lettuce, pickled cabbage, tomato, tzatziki
More about ILONA
Item pic

 

Pita Thyme - 102 Water Street

102 Water Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BEEF SHAWARMA PLATE$13.99
Marinated beef, fire roasted and thinly sliced served with 3 sides
BEEF SHAWARMA ROLLUP$10.99
Marinated beef, fire roasted and thinly sliced served with lettuce, tomato, Pickles, onions, fresh parsley, tahini sauce
More about Pita Thyme - 102 Water Street

