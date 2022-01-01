Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef stew in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve beef stew

Pho Hoa - Dorchester image

 

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
49 Beef Stew w/ Pho Noodle$10.95
Pho Bo Kho - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Stew (16 oz)$10.95
Trident's homemade beef stew made with tender roasted bottom sirloin with pearl onions, carrots, celery, potatoes, fresh herbs and spices
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BEEF STEW NOODLE SOUP 红烧牛肉面$15.45
Taiwanese style noodle soup in rich beef broth with baby bok choy and braised beef brisket
More about The Q
Restaurant banner

 

Xi'An Rougamo姑娘手西安小吃

417 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
N3. Beef Stew Noodle Soup红烧牛肉面/粉$11.95
C4. Beef Stew Noodle Soup + Pork Stew Rougamo红烧牛肉面/粉 + 西安肉夹馍$16.99
C5. Beef or Lamb Sautéed Hand-pulled Noodle + Pork Stew Rougamo孜然羊肉/牛肉干扯面 + 西安肉夹馍$16.99
More about Xi'An Rougamo姑娘手西安小吃

