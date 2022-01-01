Beef stew in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve beef stew
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|49 Beef Stew w/ Pho Noodle
|$10.95
Pho Bo Kho - All noodle soups are garnished with onions, scallions and cilantro. Served alongside bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapeno pepper.
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Beef Stew (16 oz)
|$10.95
Trident's homemade beef stew made with tender roasted bottom sirloin with pearl onions, carrots, celery, potatoes, fresh herbs and spices
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|BEEF STEW NOODLE SOUP 红烧牛肉面
|$15.45
Taiwanese style noodle soup in rich beef broth with baby bok choy and braised beef brisket
