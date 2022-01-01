Beef teriyaki in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve beef teriyaki
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Beef Teriyaki
|$13.50
Premium flank steak marinated in sweet soy and grilled with fresh pineapple, pickled daikon and carrots
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Grilled Beef teriyaki bento box
|$13.95
Genki Ya of Boston
232 Tremont Street, Boston
|Beef Teriyaki with Rice
|$24.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus.
|L Beef Teriyaki
|$13.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus.
