Beef teriyaki in Boston

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Teriyaki$13.50
Premium flank steak marinated in sweet soy and grilled with fresh pineapple, pickled daikon and carrots
SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Beef teriyaki bento box$13.95
Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Teriyaki with Rice$24.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus.
L Beef Teriyaki$13.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus.
