Belgian waffles in Boston

SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Malted Belgian Waffle
|$11.50
Malted Belgian waffle with your choice of strawberries or bananas. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Web Belgian Waffle
|$8.95
Malted waffle finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.
