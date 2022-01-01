Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Belgian waffles in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve belgian waffles

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Malted Belgian Waffle$11.50
Malted Belgian waffle with your choice of strawberries or bananas. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering image

 

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering

151 Milk St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffles
More about Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
South Street Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Web Belgian Waffle$8.95
Malted waffle finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.
More about South Street Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Logan Food Market

45 Transporation Way, Logan Airport, East Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$8.75
More about Logan Food Market

