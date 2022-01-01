Black bean burgers in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve black bean burgers
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Black Bean Burger
|$13.95
House-made panko-crusted seasoned black bean burger. Served on a sesame bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and potato chips on the side. Comes with a side of our house-made salsa: great to drizzle on your burger!
More about Lower Mills Tavern
Lower Mills Tavern
2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Black Bean Burger
|$16.00
served on a soft potato roll with melted vegan cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and a chipotle ranch sauce
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|BLACK BEAN BURGER
|$12.00
house-made black bean patty, sally's slaw, avocado, chipotle aioli
More about Local 149
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local 149
149 P Street, Boston
|BLACK BEAN BURGER
|$17.00
Shredded lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sriracha aioli.
More about Slate Bar & Grill - Boston
Slate Bar & Grill - Boston
109 High Street, Boston
|Black Bean Veggie Burger
|$14.00
More about The Quiet Few
HAMBURGERS
The Quiet Few
331 Sumner St, East Boston
|"Enchilada" Black Bean Burger
|$14.00
Poblano-Mole sauce, cumin crema, salsa, cheddar, pickled onion, cilantro,
crispy corn tortilla, Adela's bun.
*ALLERGY NOTE: Poblano-Mole sauce contains peanut & sesame!
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.