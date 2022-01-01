Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean burgers in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve black bean burgers

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Black Bean Burger$13.95
House-made panko-crusted seasoned black bean burger. Served on a sesame bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and potato chips on the side. Comes with a side of our house-made salsa: great to drizzle on your burger!
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Lower Mills Tavern image

 

Lower Mills Tavern

2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$16.00
served on a soft potato roll with melted vegan cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and a chipotle ranch sauce
More about Lower Mills Tavern
Item pic

 

Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®

492 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLACK BEAN BURGER$12.00
house-made black bean patty, sally's slaw, avocado, chipotle aioli
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
Local 149 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local 149

149 P Street, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BLACK BEAN BURGER$17.00
Shredded lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sriracha aioli.
More about Local 149
Restaurant banner

 

Slate Bar & Grill - Boston

109 High Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Black Bean Veggie Burger$14.00
More about Slate Bar & Grill - Boston
The Quiet Few image

HAMBURGERS

The Quiet Few

331 Sumner St, East Boston

Avg 4.8 (178 reviews)
"Enchilada" Black Bean Burger$14.00
Poblano-Mole sauce, cumin crema, salsa, cheddar, pickled onion, cilantro,
crispy corn tortilla, Adela's bun.
*ALLERGY NOTE: Poblano-Mole sauce contains peanut & sesame!
More about The Quiet Few

