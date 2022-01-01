Blueberry pies in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve blueberry pies
More about Eventide Fenway
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eventide Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|Blueberry Hand Pie
|$5.00
House made and fried to order blueberry hand pie.
Contains gluten, eggs, and dairy.
More about Haley House Bakery Cafe
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Haley House Bakery Cafe
12 Dade Street, Roxbury
|Frozen Blueberry Pie
|$35.00
Bake at home! Grab our homemade blueberry crumble in our famous buttery crust! Baking instructions included
