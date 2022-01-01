Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boston cream pies in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve boston cream pies

Flour Bakery - Farnsworth (Fort Point)

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

Takeout
boston cream pie slice$6.00
layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache
More about Flour Bakery - Farnsworth (Fort Point)
Flour Bakery - Dalton Street

30 Dalton Street, Boston

Takeout
boston cream pie slice$6.00
layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache
More about Flour Bakery - Dalton Street
Flour Bakery - South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

Takeout
boston cream pie slice$6.00
layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache
More about Flour Bakery - South End

