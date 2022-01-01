Boston cream pies in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve boston cream pies
Flour Bakery - Farnsworth (Fort Point)
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|boston cream pie slice
|$6.00
layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache
Flour Bakery - Dalton Street
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|boston cream pie slice
|$6.00
layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache
