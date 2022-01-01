Braised short ribs in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve braised short ribs
More about Nash Bar & Stage
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Nash Bar & Stage
253 Tremont St, Boston
|BRAISED SHORT RIB
|$19.00
More about Local 149
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local 149
149 P Street, Boston
|BEER BRAISED SHORT RIBS
|$24.00
Herb spatula, whole grain mustard, pickled red cabbage.
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
425 West Broadway, South Boston
|Oven Braised Short Ribs
|$29.00
18 Hour Braised Bone-In Short Rib, Truffle Mac and Cheese, French Onion Jus, Crispy Fried Onions
