Breakfast pizza in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve breakfast pizza
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Five Horses Tavern
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|Breakfast Pizza
|$17.00
Spinach, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella, fried eggs, hollandaise
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Breakfast Pizza*
|$12.95
Flatbread pizza topped with grilled tomatoes,
bacon, arugula, fresh mozzarella,
walnut pesto and sunny side-up eggs
Halftime Pizza - Boston
115 causeway street, BOSTON
|World "Famous" Breakfast Pizza
|$24.95
Cracked Eggs, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Bacon, & Ham
Worden Hall
22 West Broadway, Boston
|Breakfast Pizza
|$19.00
Thin crust dough with pork belly, spinach, caramelized onions, baked eggs, mozzarella and hollandaise.
