Breakfast pizza in Boston

Boston restaurants that serve breakfast pizza

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five Horses Tavern

535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Pizza$17.00
Spinach, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella, fried eggs, hollandaise
SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Pizza*$12.95
Flatbread pizza topped with grilled tomatoes,
bacon, arugula, fresh mozzarella,
walnut pesto and sunny side-up eggs
Halftime Pizza - Boston

115 causeway street, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
World "Famous" Breakfast Pizza$24.95
Cracked Eggs, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Bacon, & Ham
Deja Brew

704 East Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Pizza$13.00
Worden Hall

22 West Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Pizza$19.00
Thin crust dough with pork belly, spinach, caramelized onions, baked eggs, mozzarella and hollandaise.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Pizza$16.00
Eggs, bacon, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, hashbrowns, fontina, pecorino Romano, Tabasco.
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

