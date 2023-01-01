Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bubble tea in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve bubble tea

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen image

 

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen - Newbury Street

247 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Bubble Tea 原味奶茶$4.68
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen - Newbury Street
Trident Booksellers & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rooibus Latte Bubble Tea$6.95
A double shot of Rooibos with soy milk and vanilla over ice
Thai Chai Bubble Tea$6.95
Chai tea blended with vanilla ice cream, milk and cinnamon
Matcha Frappe Bubble Tea$6.95
Matcha green tea powder blended with
vanilla ice cream and milk
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Item pic

 

Dumpling Daughter - South Boston - 477 W Broadway

475 W Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bubble Tea (pick your flavor)$5.00
Black tea, Thai tea, Green tea matcha, Mango, Taro, Watermelon, Lychee
More about Dumpling Daughter - South Boston - 477 W Broadway
Item pic

NOODLES

Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taro Bubble Tea Latte$4.67
Dessert drink: Taro bubble tea with tapioca pearls (shake well then pour into the glass) (16.6 fl.oz)
Matcha Bubble Green-Tea Latte$4.45
Dessert drink: Matcha bubble green tea with tapioca pearls (shake well then pour into the glass) (16.6 fl.oz)
Brown Sugar Bubble Tea Latte$4.45
Dessert drink: Brown sugar bubble tea with tapioca pearls (shake well then pour into the glass) (16.6 fl.oz)
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

