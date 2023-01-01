Bubble tea in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve bubble tea
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen - Newbury Street
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen - Newbury Street
247 Newbury Street, Boston
|Classic Bubble Tea 原味奶茶
|$4.68
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Rooibus Latte Bubble Tea
|$6.95
A double shot of Rooibos with soy milk and vanilla over ice
|Thai Chai Bubble Tea
|$6.95
Chai tea blended with vanilla ice cream, milk and cinnamon
|Matcha Frappe Bubble Tea
|$6.95
Matcha green tea powder blended with
vanilla ice cream and milk
More about Dumpling Daughter - South Boston - 477 W Broadway
Dumpling Daughter - South Boston - 477 W Broadway
475 W Broadway, Boston
|Bubble Tea (pick your flavor)
|$5.00
Black tea, Thai tea, Green tea matcha, Mango, Taro, Watermelon, Lychee
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
NOODLES
Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Taro Bubble Tea Latte
|$4.67
Dessert drink: Taro bubble tea with tapioca pearls (shake well then pour into the glass) (16.6 fl.oz)
|Matcha Bubble Green-Tea Latte
|$4.45
Dessert drink: Matcha bubble green tea with tapioca pearls (shake well then pour into the glass) (16.6 fl.oz)
|Brown Sugar Bubble Tea Latte
|$4.45
Dessert drink: Brown sugar bubble tea with tapioca pearls (shake well then pour into the glass) (16.6 fl.oz)
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.