Buffalo chicken pizza in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.00
Crumbled blue cheese, mozzarella
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Raso's Bar & Grille image

 

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca image

 

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$20.00
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
Crush Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Crush Pizza

107 STATE ST, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crazy Buffalo Chicken Pizza$10.95
Grilled chicken, Spicy buffalo sauce, bacon & a drizzle of creamy blue cheese
More about Crush Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Locale

352 Hanover St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
More about Locale
Clery's - Boston, MA image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clery's - Boston, MA

113 Dartmouth St, Boston

Avg 3.7 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
More about Clery's - Boston, MA
Buffalo Chicken Pizza image

 

Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio

2 Oliver Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.00
buffalo wing, diced chicken, bleu cheese, celery, ranch sauce
More about Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio
Buffalo Chicken Pizza image

 

The Corner Tavern

421 Marlborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.50
More about The Corner Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Teddy's on the Hill

9 Bowdoin St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00
10" Mozzarella, celery, blue cheese dressing
More about Teddy's on the Hill
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.95
Buffalo chicken, buffalo sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
Item pic

 

Worden Hall

22 West Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.00
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, cool ranch, cheddar
More about Worden Hall
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
Fried Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Blue Cheese Sauce
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

