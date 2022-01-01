Buffalo chicken pizza in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$13.00
Crumbled blue cheese, mozzarella
Raso's Bar & Grille
209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$20.00
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$20.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Crush Pizza
107 STATE ST, Boston
|Crazy Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$10.95
Grilled chicken, Spicy buffalo sauce, bacon & a drizzle of creamy blue cheese
PIZZA • SALADS
Locale
352 Hanover St, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$18.00
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$18.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clery's - Boston, MA
113 Dartmouth St, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$18.00
Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio
2 Oliver Street, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$24.00
buffalo wing, diced chicken, bleu cheese, celery, ranch sauce
Teddy's on the Hill
9 Bowdoin St, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$17.00
10" Mozzarella, celery, blue cheese dressing
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.95
Buffalo chicken, buffalo sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Worden Hall
22 West Broadway, Boston
|Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$21.00
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$18.00
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, cool ranch, cheddar
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.